69.1 F
Beckley
Sunday, August 30, 2020 2:27am

This Day in History: Aug. 30

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat. Thurgood Marshall is
confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first African American
justice of the Supreme Court.



Source link

Recent Articles

Carmelo Anthony expects to be ‘back in the fray of things’ next season, hopefully with Trail Blazers

News WWNR -
0
Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony isn't done yet.The 36-year-old Anthony, who had spent more than a year out of the NBA --...
Read more

This Day in History: Aug. 30

News WWNR -
0
Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat. Thurgood Marshall is confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first African American justice of the...
Read more

Fundraising initiatives for Kyle Rittenhouse, accused Kenosha shooter, surface online

News WWNR -
0
Pro-Second Amendment and Christian crowdfunding groups have started initiatives to raise funds for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two men...
Read more

Dem. congressman condemns ‘vigilante justice’ as protesters vandalize San Jose mayor’s home

News WWNR -
0
Protesters vandalized the home of San Jose's mayor Friday in a demonstration against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake. They marched to the mayor’s...
Read more

Trump tours Hurricane Laura storm damage, pledges support

News WWNR -
0
President Trump Saturday surveyed damage from Hurricane Laura and pledged the federal government's support in helping communities recover from the powerful storm."We have to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Carmelo Anthony expects to be ‘back in the fray of things’ next season, hopefully with Trail Blazers

WWNR -
0
Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony isn't done yet.The 36-year-old Anthony, who had spent more than a year out of the NBA --...
Read more
News

Fundraising initiatives for Kyle Rittenhouse, accused Kenosha shooter, surface online

WWNR -
0
Pro-Second Amendment and Christian crowdfunding groups have started initiatives to raise funds for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two men...
Read more
News

Dem. congressman condemns ‘vigilante justice’ as protesters vandalize San Jose mayor’s home

WWNR -
0
Protesters vandalized the home of San Jose's mayor Friday in a demonstration against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake. They marched to the mayor’s...
Read more
News

Trump tours Hurricane Laura storm damage, pledges support

WWNR -
0
President Trump Saturday surveyed damage from Hurricane Laura and pledged the federal government's support in helping communities recover from the powerful storm."We have to...
Read more
News

Father of Seattle CHOP shooting victim sues state, local government for $3 billion

WWNR -
0
The father of a 19-year-old who was shot in the Seattle Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), has filed claims in excess of $3...
Read more
News

Robert Jeffress: Trump shows he’s president of justice and mercy with Alice Marie Johnson pardon

WWNR -
0
Texas evangelical Robert Jeffress praised President Trump for being a law and order leader who offers mercy while slamming Democratic rival Joe Biden as "morally bankrupt."Jeffress, pastor...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap