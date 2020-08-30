Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat. Thurgood Marshall is
confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first African American
justice of the Supreme Court.
Recent Articles
Carmelo Anthony expects to be ‘back in the fray of things’ next season, hopefully with Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony isn't done yet.The 36-year-old Anthony, who had spent more than a year out of the NBA --...
This Day in History: Aug. 30
Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat. Thurgood Marshall is confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first African American justice of the...
Fundraising initiatives for Kyle Rittenhouse, accused Kenosha shooter, surface online
Pro-Second Amendment and Christian crowdfunding groups have started initiatives to raise funds for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two men...
Dem. congressman condemns ‘vigilante justice’ as protesters vandalize San Jose mayor’s home
Protesters vandalized the home of San Jose's mayor Friday in a demonstration against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake. They marched to the mayor’s...
Trump tours Hurricane Laura storm damage, pledges support
President Trump Saturday surveyed damage from Hurricane Laura and pledged the federal government's support in helping communities recover from the powerful storm."We have to...
