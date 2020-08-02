This Day in History: August 2

President Trump decides to withdraw the U.S. from the
Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, the historic
arms-control treaty signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet
leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
