Gen. George Washington and his troops cross�the Delaware River for
a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, N.J. during
the American Revolutionary War. Soviet President Mikhail S.
Gorbachev announces his resignation.
This Day in History: Dec. 25
President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs wish Americans a Merry Christmas
President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major wished Americans a merry Christmas on Thursday — and gave the public a glimpse of what...
Deroy Murdock: Trump confounds critics by delivering two COVID vaccines in record time
Another week, another COVID-19 vaccine.President Trump is piling up China virus inoculations almost as quickly as Middle East peace agreements.Just four days after...
President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a joint message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas on Thursday, noting the importance of the...
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has surgery, likely out 4-6 weeks, sources say
After undergoing surgery for a fractured left hand on Thursday, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four to six weeks,...
