This Day in History: Jan. 9

The Illinois House votes 114-1 to impeach Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who
is accused of soliciting bribes for political appointments,
including Barack Obama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat after Obama was
elected president.
Obama echoes Biden remarks that police response to Capitol riots would have been harsher with BLM
Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter Friday to address why Civil Rights groups and lawmakers are furious over the vastly different approach...
Petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom attracts 1 million signatures in California
A renewed push to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has attracted more than 1 million signatures, with 9 weeks left to collect the...
Dallas Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan
FRISCO, Texas -- Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will not be returning to the Dallas Cowboys for the...
Twitter permanently suspends Flynn, Sidney Powell, says they engaged in ‘harmful activity’ related to QAnon
Twitter has moved to permanently suspend former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn on Friday after determining he had been engaged in...
