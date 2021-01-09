26.2 F
Saturday, January 9, 2021 1:43am

This Day in History: Jan. 9

The Illinois House votes 114-1 to impeach Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who
is accused of soliciting bribes for political appointments,
including Barack Obama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat after Obama was
elected president.



