58.3 F
Beckley
Sunday, June 14, 2020 5:36am

This Day in History: June 14

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


On this day, June 14 …

2017: A man opens fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice, wounding four, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Also on this day:

  • 1777: The Continental Congress formally adopts the Stars and Stripes design as the national flag.
  • 1923: President Warren G. Harding becomes the first U.S. leader to be heard on the radio while making a speech at the dedication of the Francis Scott Key Memorial in Baltimore.
President Donald Trump speaks at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Tuesday. (Associated Press)

President Donald Trump speaks at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Tuesday. (Associated Press)

  • 1946: Donald John Trump is born at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York City.
  • 1951: The world’s first commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at the Census Bureau.
  • 1954: President Eisenhower signs an order adding the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
  • 1985: Lebanese Shiite Muslim gunmen hijack TWA 847 after the aircraft had taken off from Athens. The hostage standoff would last until June 30.
  • 2017: A fire in West London consumes the 24-story Grenfell Tower, killing 72.
  • 2019: Michigan prosecutors drop pending charges against eight people tied to the Flint water crisis that left the city’s water system tainted with lead, and pledged to restart the investigation from scratch



Source link

Recent Articles

Paul Batura: American flag is 243 years old on this Flag Day

News WWNR -
0
Sunday is Flag Day – the 243rd anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as America’s flag. It comes at a...
Read more

This Day in History: June 14

News WWNR -
0
On this day, June 14 ...2017: A man opens fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice, wounding four, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise,...
Read more

Border Patrol agent, 26, found dead along New Mexico trail

News WWNR -
0
A U.S. Border Patrol agent on duty in a remote part of New Mexico was found dead last week, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.The...
Read more

Atlanta erupts after Rayshard Brooks death prompts police chief to step down

News WWNR -
0
Protests and destruction erupted in Atlanta on Saturday night in response to the police-involved shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Wendy’s...
Read more

North Korea warns of retaliatory actions over defectors in South

News WWNR -
0
SEOUL (Reuters) - The sister of North Korea’s leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Paul Batura: American flag is 243 years old on this Flag Day

WWNR -
0
Sunday is Flag Day – the 243rd anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as America’s flag. It comes at a...
Read more
News

Border Patrol agent, 26, found dead along New Mexico trail

WWNR -
0
A U.S. Border Patrol agent on duty in a remote part of New Mexico was found dead last week, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.The...
Read more
News

Atlanta erupts after Rayshard Brooks death prompts police chief to step down

WWNR -
0
Protests and destruction erupted in Atlanta on Saturday night in response to the police-involved shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Wendy’s...
Read more
News

North Korea warns of retaliatory actions over defectors in South

WWNR -
0
SEOUL (Reuters) - The sister of North Korea’s leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, in...
Read more
News

Rudy Giuliani blasts Democrat-led states following George Floyd protests

WWNR -
0
While appearing on "Watters' World" Saturday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani ripped liberal leadership for situations like in Seattle -- where...
Read more
News

An Aussie Rules football guide for dummies

WWNR -
0
Are you one of the many who have resorted to a strange Australian game due to a lack of live sport? Are you...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap