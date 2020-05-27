64.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 7:45am

This Day in History: May 27

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Walt Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated short “The Three
Little Pigs” is first released. Barack Obama becomesthe first U.S.
president to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan.



Source link

Recent Articles

Two horses trained by Bob Baffert test positive for banned substance

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have tested positive for a banned substance, according...
Read more

This Day in History: May 27

News WWNR -
0
Walt Disney's Academy Award-winning animated short "The Three Little Pigs" is first released. Barack Obama becomesthe first U.S. president to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial...
Read more

Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

News WWNR -
0
Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe "with nothing but air."As first reported by...
Read more

5/27 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/27/2020 1,854 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+72) 74 reported fatalities  87,811 reported laboratory...
Read more

Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’

News WWNR -
0
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Two horses trained by Bob Baffert test positive for banned substance

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have tested positive for a banned substance, according...
Read more
News

Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

WWNR -
0
Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe "with nothing but air."As first reported by...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/27 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/27/2020 1,854 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+72) 74 reported fatalities  87,811 reported laboratory...
Read more
News

Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’

WWNR -
0
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like...
Read more
News

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes Twitter, Dems over mail-in voting: ‘If they get it, it’s the end of democracy’

WWNR -
0
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick admonished Democrats for pushing mail-in voting Tuesday, telling "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that such measures would be "the...
Read more
News

Hannity calls out Biden for ‘disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric’ after ex-VP’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity opened his television show Tuesday by responding to the now-viral "trainwreck" Joe Biden interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio show in which...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap