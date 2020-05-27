This Day in History: May 27

Walt Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated short “The Three
Little Pigs” is first released. Barack Obama becomesthe first U.S.
president to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan.
Two horses trained by Bob Baffert test positive for banned substance
LOS ANGELES -- Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have tested positive for a banned substance, according...
Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’
Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe "with nothing but air."As first reported by...
5/27 Morning Briefing
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/27/2020 1,854 Total Probable and confirmed cases (+72) 74 reported fatalities 87,811 reported laboratory...
Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like...
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes Twitter, Dems over mail-in voting: ‘If they get it, it’s the end of democracy’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick admonished Democrats for pushing mail-in voting Tuesday, telling "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that such measures would be "the...
Hannity calls out Biden for ‘disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric’ after ex-VP’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark
Sean Hannity opened his television show Tuesday by responding to the now-viral "trainwreck" Joe Biden interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio show in which...