The U.S. Marines are organized under authority of the Continental
Congress. “Sesame Street” makes its debut.
Source link
Recent Articles
This Day in History: Nov. 10
The U.S. Marines are organized under authority of the Continental Congress. "Sesame Street" makes its debut. Source link
Hannity: Media calls for unity after spewing ‘never-ending, nonstop psychotic rage and hatred for four years’
Republicans will not be lectured into calls for "unity" by the same media outlets and Democrats "that spewed never-ending, nonstop psychotic rage and hatred for four years," Sean Hannity said Monday."We, you...
AOC says Biden picking Rahm Emanuel for cabinet would be ‘divisive’
Progressive Democrats and activists will be warily watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said Monday — while publicly weighing in against...
Texas cop shot and killed after entering hotel parking lot
A Houston police officer was shot and killed Monday afternoon after entering the parking lot of a hotel, according to reports. A reporter Houston’s Fox...
13 GOP women join the House, dominating congressional elections, making history
At least 13 Republican women are joining the 117th U.S. Congress after dominating the 2020 elections, making history for the highest number of...
Related Stories
News
Hannity: Media calls for unity after spewing ‘never-ending, nonstop psychotic rage and hatred for four years’
Republicans will not be lectured into calls for "unity" by the same media outlets and Democrats "that spewed never-ending, nonstop psychotic rage and hatred for four years," Sean Hannity said Monday."We, you...
News
AOC says Biden picking Rahm Emanuel for cabinet would be ‘divisive’
Progressive Democrats and activists will be warily watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said Monday — while publicly weighing in against...
News
Texas cop shot and killed after entering hotel parking lot
A Houston police officer was shot and killed Monday afternoon after entering the parking lot of a hotel, according to reports. A reporter Houston’s Fox...
News
13 GOP women join the House, dominating congressional elections, making history
At least 13 Republican women are joining the 117th U.S. Congress after dominating the 2020 elections, making history for the highest number of...
News
Mississippi State Bulldogs’ COVID-19 issues force postponement of game against Auburn Tigers
Saturday's game between Auburn and Mississippi State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs' program."Based on positive tests and those...
News
Coronavirus vaccine skepticism and how to fight it, according to experts
News that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidate showed 90% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial on Monday was cheered by politicians...