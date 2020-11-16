42.2 F
Beckley
Monday, November 16, 2020 1:51am

This Day in History: Nov. 16

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Democrats embrace&#2013266080;Nancy Pelosi as the first woman House speaker in
history, but then undermine her authority; Sen. Al Franken is
accused of sexual abuse, inappropriate behavior.



Source link

Recent Articles

This Day in History: Nov. 16

News WWNR -
0
Democrats embrace&#2013266080;Nancy Pelosi as the first woman House speaker in history, but then undermine her authority; Sen. Al Franken is accused of sexual abuse, inappropriate...
Read more

Live Updates: Election link unclear as poll workers across US test positive for COVID-19

News WWNR -
0
At least two dozen poll workers in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus,...
Read more

‘Squad’ member lhan Omar claims Democratic party’s one ‘big family,’ ignores internal sparring over agenda

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., raised eyebrows on Sunday with her characterization of the Democratic Party as one "big family," despite the renewed infighting over a spate of losses...
Read more

Bernie Sanders claims ‘far-left agenda’ supported by ‘the majority of American people’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders maintained on Sunday his confidence in President-elect Biden to uphold the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election, insisting that...
Read more

Ivanka Trump slams media for ignoring violence against conservatives

News WWNR -
0
Ivanka Trump on Sunday called out the media for its apparent double standards when covering violence directed towards conservatives and supporters of her father, President...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live Updates: Election link unclear as poll workers across US test positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
At least two dozen poll workers in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus,...
Read more
News

‘Squad’ member lhan Omar claims Democratic party’s one ‘big family,’ ignores internal sparring over agenda

WWNR -
0
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., raised eyebrows on Sunday with her characterization of the Democratic Party as one "big family," despite the renewed infighting over a spate of losses...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders claims ‘far-left agenda’ supported by ‘the majority of American people’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders maintained on Sunday his confidence in President-elect Biden to uphold the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election, insisting that...
Read more
News

Ivanka Trump slams media for ignoring violence against conservatives

WWNR -
0
Ivanka Trump on Sunday called out the media for its apparent double standards when covering violence directed towards conservatives and supporters of her father, President...
Read more
News

Detroit Lions win at home for first time in 385 days — snapping seven-game losing streak – Detroit Lions Blog

WWNR -
0
DETROIT -- For all Matt Prater's struggles this season, when the Detroit Lions needed him the most -- to save a game, perhaps...
Read more
News

Jason Miller slams ‘shameful’ media coverage of Antifa violence at MAGA rally

WWNR -
0
Antifa protests and violence broke out on Saturday night in Washington,D.C. against Trump supporters participating in a MAGA march.In reaction, Trump reelection campaign senior...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap