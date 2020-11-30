Paul Walker,� star of the â€œFast & Furiousâ€ movie series,
dies in a car crash in Los Angeles. A jury finds an illegal
immigrant not guilty in the shooting death of Kate Steinle, an
incident that touched off a fierce national debate on immigration.
This Day in History: Nov. 30
Paul Walker,� star of the â€œFast & Furiousâ€ movie series, dies in a car crash in Los Angeles. A jury finds an illegal immigrant not guilty...
Live Updates: Trump says DOJ ‘missing in action’ during election challenge
President Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” in his first interview since Election Day that the Department of Justice is “missing in action” regarding alleged election fraud.He...
President-elect Joe Biden to receive first President’s Daily Brief
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing – a report that will contain information from the nation’s intelligence...
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate...
Kamala Harris slammed for tweet sucking up to small businesses after bailing out rioters
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was widely slammed on Twitter this weekend for committing to helping small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic despite...
