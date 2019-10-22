‘This is just wrong’: Starr says Dems doing disservice to America by shrouding investigation in secrecy

The Democratic impeachment effort against President Trump has been conducted under the cover of darkness to hide the facts from the American people, and is just plain “wrong,” former special prosecutor Ken Starr said on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.

“We’re outside. We’re behind this veil of ignorance because of the closed-door proceedings,” he said. “There is absolutely nothing, nothing that needs to be done behind closed doors in these secret proceedings.

On Tuesday, Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor was to testify behind closed doors with House lawmakers.

“I think this is just a grave disservice to everyone,” said Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton’s so-called Whitewater affair and other charges of wrongdoing.

“Because there is no doubt that someone’s going to go out and spin or give some version of what [was] said. This is just wrong. It’s unfair. It’s just no way to run this process,” he said.

KEN STARR CALLS OUT HOUSE DEMOCRATS FOR EXERCISING ‘RAW POWER’ AGAINST TRUMP” EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD BE CONCERNED’

Starr also said to expect the process of impeachment to drag out and blamed Democrats for abusing their constitutional power for political gain. He also pushed for Republicans and independents to stay on message and to insist on full transparency, so the public can be aware of what is happening on Capitol Hill.

More from Media

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s going to drag on. It is not going to be… very quick,” he said. “Unfortunately for us the American people, this is all being done in a process that is just again not transparent, so we don’t have a way to evaluate until we see something public.”

“The Democrats frankly are playing a very dangerous game in insisting on secrecy,” Starr added.

“They have a constitutional power to do it but it is wrong, wrong, wrong. For the Republicans, I think they continue to say — and independents, and just patriots saying, ‘open up the doors.’ Ronald Reagan said ‘tear down this wall.’ And I would say to Adam Schiff and the speaker, open up the doors and let the sunshine in. Let us see. What you are trying to hide? This is the people’s business.”