This Year’s Southern Communications Women’s Expo Is A Big Success.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The 2022 Southern Communications Women’s Expo was held this past Friday and Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. It’s the first time in two years the event has been held during its usual date. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and delayed until June in 2021 due to Covid restrictions. It looks like a lot of people were ready to welcome the Women’s Expo back.

“It’s been one of the largest crowds we’ve had” according to Beth Reger, station manager for Southern Communications. “Great turnout! The most amount of vendors ever . . . I think we have 148. It’s amazing!”

The Women’s Expo offers vendors the chance to showcase themselves and show potential customers what they have to offer. Businesses and organizations representing healthcare, insurance, finance, fashion, jewelry, auto dealerships, home decor, recreation and tourism, food, boutiques and more had booths set up on the arean floor and in the upstairs conference rooms.

One of the new businesses making its first appearance at the Expo was Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee of Beaver, which had its best selling Baby Cakes, Mini Cake Cups and Iced Coffee. “It’s awesome!” said owner Mackenzie Brogan. “We’ve had a lot of fun, got to meet a lot of new people, see some familiar faces, so it’s been good!”

One of the most familiar sights at the Expo is Jan-Care, with its ambulance on the arena floor and its ever popular popcorn machine. “I’ve been doing it for over 20 years and love every minute of it” says Jan-Care Marketing Director Jack McClung. “Soon as they smell it, we’re busy. It’s just doing things, giving back to the community.”

Attendees also had the chance to register for prizes, including $500 in cash and $25 gas cards from Little General. The Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council were set up to sell cookies. Kids could have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. Alternate WVU Mountaineer Mascot Brooke Ashby appeared on Friday. Spiderman was there Friday and Saturday. And there were performances by Cheer Revolution of Beckley.

Several vendors also received awards. Sweet Pea Hill Boutique of Princeton was Best Of Show. 2nd Place was the Homeplace of Beckley. Katie B’s Floral Company of Beckley was third. The People’s Choice Award went to Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee.

Sponsors for this years Women’s Expo included Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Little General, Pioneer Community Bank and Unicare.