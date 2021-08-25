Thousands of Competitors to Conquer Obstacles during Spartan Race Weekend at the Summit at Bechtel Reserve

Weekend to Feature Obstacle Course and Trail Running Events for Athletes of all Ages and Skill-Levels; Marks Fourth Stop on Spartan’s US National Series



This is not your typical Obstacle Course Race. Thousands of competitors of all ages and skill levels, including kids 4 years old and up will be participating where Grit and endurance collide at Spartan’s West Virginia race weekend, bringing thousands of athletes to the Summit at Bechtel Reserve for two days of obstacle course racing (OCR) and trail running. The event is hosted by Visit Southern West Virginia.



The weekend features the three distances of the Spartan OCR Trifecta – including the 5k, 20-obstacle Sprint, 10k, 25-obstacle Super, and half-marathon, 30-obstacle Beast – where participants will conquer signature obstacles including the Spear Throw, Barbed Wire Crawl, Hercules Hoist, Wall Climbs and Fire Jump, with plenty of running between.



A Spartan Kids Race features age-specific obstacles and half-mile to two-mile distances for kids 4 – 14 years old. The weekend also features a Saturday night 10-K Spartan Trail running event.



Saturday’s Beast race is part of Spartan’s 2021 US National Series presented by USANA, which features the country’s top OCR athletes vying for a spot at the Spartan North American Championship in North Lake Tahoe, CA (Sept. 25) followed by the 2021 Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Dec. 3-5).



Spartan follows local public health guidelines and has developed COVID-19 protocols to provide a safe racing experience.

WHEN: Saturday, August 28th start times: -Championship: 7:30am -21K Beast: 7:45am – 1pm -Kids Races: 9am – 2:30pm -10k Night Trail Run: 7:30pm

Sunday, August 29th start times: -10k Super: 7:30am – 11am -5k Sprint: 11:30am – 3:30pm -Kids Races: 9am – 2:30pm



WHERE: Summit at Bechtel Reserve | 2550 Jack Furst Drive, Glen Jean, WV 25846 USA

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.