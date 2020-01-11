68.5 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 11, 2020 3:53pm

Thousands protest against Poland’s plan to discipline judges

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


WARSAW (Reuters) – Thousands of people, including judges and lawyers from many EU member states, marched through Warsaw on Saturday to protest against what they say are government attempts to curb the powers of the judiciary in Poland.

A woman holds Polish an EU flags as she attends a protest against judiciary reform in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Last month Poland’s lower house of parliament approved a draft law that would allow judges who question the government’s reforms to be disciplined.

The European Commission has said the planned legislation would imperil the rule of law, deepening a standoff with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

In 2017 the European Parliament invoked Article 7 of its governing treaty against Poland for persistently flouting democratic rules, the first time it had used the procedure.

The latest legislation was drawn up after some judges questioned the independence of peers nominated by a panel set up by the PiS-dominated parliament after nationalists won the 2015 elections.

PiS says the new law is necessary to make the judiciary more efficient.

But critics say it will curb the judges’ independence, putting pressure on them to rule in favor of government policies. Poland’s Supreme Court said in December Warsaw could end up leaving the EU over the dispute.

Saturday’s protest, tagged as “1,000 Robes March”, was headed by a group of judges wearing robes and carrying banners that read “The right to independence” and “The right to Europe”.

“It is not usual for us to go out in robes to protest against depriving people from their right to courts,” said Krystian Markiewicz, President of the Polish Judges Association Iustitia, one of the march organizers.

“We are doing this for the citizens.”

Judges from 22 European countries, including Germany, France and Spain, participated in the protest, Iustitia said.

The march started in front of the Supreme Court, passed the president’s office and ended at the parliament building to symbolize the principle of separation of powers, which the organizers say is now under threat.

“The situation is very serious, at least in our judgement, and that’s why we are here,” Jose Igreja Matos, President of the European Association of Judges, told Reuters.

A government spokesman told Reuters: “We believe that the bills that are being adopted in Poland regulate stability of the legal system.”

Slideshow (13 Images)

Ahead of the march, a PiS spokesman was quoted by private broadcaster TVN24 as saying that judges should not get involved in politics.

“We’ve come here to support Polish judges. We are here for the rule of law, not for politics,” John MacMenamin, a judge of the Supreme Court of England, told a press conference ahead of the protest.

The upper house of parliament where the opposition has a slim majority, could reject the draft legislation, but the PiS-controled lower house would still have the power to overturn any changes.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Thousands protest against Poland’s plan to discipline judges

News WWNR -
0
WARSAW (Reuters) - Thousands of people, including judges and lawyers from many EU member states, marched through Warsaw on Saturday to protest against...
Read more

FBI director Wray ‘deeply regrets’ FISA court errors in Trump-Russia probe

News WWNR -
0
FBI Director Christopher Wray said he "deeply regrets" the bureau's mishandling of Russia probe surveillance and outlined a 12-step plan to prevent future abuses, but President Trump on...
Read more

Dabo Swinney says WRs Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross ‘good to go’ vs. LSU

News WWNR -
0
NEW ORLEANS -- Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, Clemson's top two receivers who were banged up against Ohio State in the College Football...
Read more

Trump accuses ‘unhinged’ Democrats of ‘defending the life’ of Iran’s Soleimani

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday described Democrats of being “unhinged” and accused them of "defending the life" of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani -- who...
Read more

North Korea says Trump birthday greeting not enough to restart talks

News WWNR -
0
North Korea on Saturday said a Happy Birthday greeting from President Trump was not enough to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table...
Read more

Related Stories

News

FBI director Wray ‘deeply regrets’ FISA court errors in Trump-Russia probe

WWNR -
0
FBI Director Christopher Wray said he "deeply regrets" the bureau's mishandling of Russia probe surveillance and outlined a 12-step plan to prevent future abuses, but President Trump on...
Read more
News

Dabo Swinney says WRs Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross ‘good to go’ vs. LSU

WWNR -
0
NEW ORLEANS -- Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, Clemson's top two receivers who were banged up against Ohio State in the College Football...
Read more
News

Trump accuses ‘unhinged’ Democrats of ‘defending the life’ of Iran’s Soleimani

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday described Democrats of being “unhinged” and accused them of "defending the life" of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani -- who...
Read more
News

North Korea says Trump birthday greeting not enough to restart talks

WWNR -
0
North Korea on Saturday said a Happy Birthday greeting from President Trump was not enough to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table...
Read more
News

Hans von Spakovsky: Trump killing of Soleimani and action against Iran legal – Despite Democratic complaints

WWNR -
0
The War Powers Resolution passed Thursday by the House in an effort to restrict President Trump’s ability to take military action to defend...
Read more
News

Washington spurns Iraqi call to remove troops

WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington on Friday spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap