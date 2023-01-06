Beckley, WV – Three area Rotary Clubs are joining to provide water to Raleigh County residents on Friday, January 6.

With support from the local Assistant District Governor Lisa Clark, leadership from the Bluefield, Princeton and Beckley Rotary Clubs purchased four pallets of water from Fastenal Fulfillment Center in Bluefield.

The pallets will be delivered at 9:30 on Friday to the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center where bottled water can be distributed throughout the county. Each pallet contains 2016 bottles, totaling over 8000 bottles provided to the county.

“Rotarians are aware of water issues globally and we provide resources through our global networks to provide wells for communities in Ghana for example, but never did it cross our minds that we would need to join together to bring water to our own backyard,” state April Elkins Badtke, Beckley Rotary President.

Badtke lives in the Glen Daniel area and was without water for a week. “My community, our own Rotarians, are going on 11 days now without water-we hope this can help in some small way. I am grateful for Mrs. Clarks leadership and support in organizing the water to Raleigh County.”