44.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 31, 2020 12:35pm

Three-quarters of Americans concerned about post-election violence: poll

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the possibility of violence on and after Election Day, according to a new poll that shows the number of concerned Americans has increased significantly since 2016.

The USA Today/Suffolk University Poll finds that three in four voters are concerned about the possibility of violence on Election Day and afterward, while only one in four say they are “very confident” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Joe Biden beats President Trump on Tuesday.

STATES MULL DEPLOYING NATIONAL GUARD AMID WORRIES ABOUT ELECTION DAY UNREST

Only 22 percent of those polled expressed little or no concern about violence, while more than a third describe themselves as “very concerned.”

According to USA Today, this is an increase from October 2016, when 47% had little or no concern about such violence. Meanwhile, in 2016, 40% of Americans were “very confident” about a peaceful transfer of power — now that is just 23%.

At this point in 2016, 40% of Americans were “very confident” about a peaceful transfer of power. Now just 23% are, according to the poll — and nearly 4 in 10 have little confidence that will happen.

A number of states are considering deploying the National Guard over fears of unrest.

In key battleground states such as the Rust Belt’s Wisconsin and the Sun Belt’s Arizona, governors have already announced they could or would activate the National Guard to help with security.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he would deploy around 400 members to compensate for poll worker shortages.

That same day, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey told ABC 15 he would not “hesitate” to send out the Guard should there be civil unrest.

Following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., on Friday, Philadelphia Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney requested that the Pennsylvania National Guard help with the “current situation and election preparation.”

The USA Today/Suffolk University Poll was of 1,000 likely voters by landline and cellphone between Oct. 23 to 27 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Fox News’ Julia Musto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Three-quarters of Americans concerned about post-election violence: poll

News WWNR -
0
Three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the possibility of violence on and after Election Day, according to a new poll that shows the number of...
Read more

American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid

News WWNR -
0
An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.The elite SEAL...
Read more

House Democrats poised to expand majority, as Republicans warn against AOC takeover

News WWNR -
0
Democrats are projected to expand their majority in the U.S. House due to the erosion of President Trump's support in suburban communities and a...
Read more

Melania Trump, Jim Carroll: Partnering to help America’s children live their best, drug-free lives

News WWNR -
0
This October, we commemorate National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.As the first lady of the United States and the primary drug adviser to the...
Read more

NBA fears January start to season could cost league up to $1 billion in revenue losses, sources say

News WWNR -
0
After pushing back a deadline until next Friday that would allow for the NBA to serve notice on termination of the collective bargaining...
Read more

Related Stories

News

American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid

WWNR -
0
An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.The elite SEAL...
Read more
News

House Democrats poised to expand majority, as Republicans warn against AOC takeover

WWNR -
0
Democrats are projected to expand their majority in the U.S. House due to the erosion of President Trump's support in suburban communities and a...
Read more
News

Melania Trump, Jim Carroll: Partnering to help America’s children live their best, drug-free lives

WWNR -
0
This October, we commemorate National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.As the first lady of the United States and the primary drug adviser to the...
Read more
News

NBA fears January start to season could cost league up to $1 billion in revenue losses, sources say

WWNR -
0
After pushing back a deadline until next Friday that would allow for the NBA to serve notice on termination of the collective bargaining...
Read more
News

Ivanka Trump says she is ‘unapologetically’ pro-life

WWNR -
0
Ivanka Trump this week said that she is “unapologetically” pro-life, adding that motherhood changed how she thinks about the abortion issue.“I respect all sides...
Read more
News

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in Midwest ahead of Election Day

WWNR -
0
With just days remaining until Election Day, both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden crisscrossed Midwestern states Friday, hoping to pick up last-minute votes. Trump held...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap