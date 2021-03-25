Thundering Herd Alumni Schedule Scholarship Events

Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club is ready to hit the ground running with events to support their Scholarship programs.

The first being the fourth annual Thunder in the Alley scholarship fundraising event at Pinheads-New River Gorge located in Oak Hill, WV. They will have two start times of 1 pm and 3:30 pm. Tickets include shoes, lane reservation, two games, and food.

The second event will be a Golf event at Grandview Country Club on May 24th.

Courtesy of our sister station 103CIR and The Early Show with Rick and Lola Here is a portion of a conversation with Club President Doug Leeber with more information

