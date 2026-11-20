The town and the New River Gorge Historical Society say the National Park Service owes Thurmond a full review before demolition begins.

By Lola Rizer | WWNR News

THURMOND, W.Va. — The Town of Thurmond and the New River Gorge Historical Society are asking a federal judge to halt the planned demolition of historic buildings in and around the former railroad town. In a recent interview with WWNR’s Lola Rizer, acting New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Eric LaPrice said the scope of the Thurmond project has been misrepresented.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 18 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, names the National Park Service and LaPrice in his official capacity. The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction covering buildings slated for demolition.

What LaPrice says about the project

LaPrice told Rizer that information circulating about the Thurmond project misrepresented what the Park Service plans to do. He says most of Thurmond’s buildings would remain and that seven houses and several outbuildings in historic Thurmond were slated for demolition.

The Park Service says the broader project includes about $36 million in federal funding for work in Thurmond, Prince and Brookside. The agency says more than $30 million will go toward preserving and improving the Thurmond Historic District. Plans include restoring storefronts on Commercial Row, stabilizing historic homes, upgrading water and wastewater systems and building a retaining wall in front of the restored Thurmond Depot. nps.gov

The Park Service’s announced schedule calls for temporary closures beginning Nov. 30, with barricaded, 150-foot safety zones around Thurmond work sites. The closures are expected to continue into spring 2027 during building removal. Filing the lawsuit did not itself halt the work. WWNR Radio

Read the federal complaint · See the Park Service’s Thurmond project plans