Thurmond Triathlon coming Sunday August 8th

Missy Dragan talk with Lola Rizer about the Upcoming Thurmond Triathlon

Thurmond, WV – (WWNR) The Town of Thurmond is making plans to hold the Thurmond Triathlon, a beginner triathlon, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The beginner triathlon will take place in Thurmond and is open to anyone 7 years of age and older. Individuals or teams of three will bike from the Historic Thurmond Depot 2 miles to Stone cliff where they will then paddle 1.5 miles to the Dun Glen Day Use area. From there contestants will run a two mile loop around the Historic Town of Thurmond.

According to Missy Dragan, “We feel there are a lot of individuals, and maybe families, that would like to participate in a triathlon but need something that is more beginner friendly.”

New this year, due to Covid, Thurmond is unable to provide any equipment and participants will need to provide their own equipment. Registration will be held beginning at 8:30 am in Thurmond at the Dun Glen Day use area on Sunday, August 8.

Race procedure;

arrive in Thurmond and check in at the Dun Glen day use area

stage your equipment – bikes at Thurmond Train Depot, river gear at Stone cliff, running gear at river’s edge at Dun Glen

Thurmond will provide personnel at each staging area

Online registration ONLY. To register, visit https://aptiming.com/race/1246