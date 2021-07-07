Tia Welch Named Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – (WWNR) Governor Jim Justice has appointed Tia L. Welch, of Charleston, as Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission, an agency under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. This appointment is effective immediately.

Appointed as director of the West Virginia Equal Employment Opportunity Office in March 2019, Welch worked to increase state agencies’ understanding of and compliance with equal employment laws and practices to prevent workplace harassment and discrimination and collaborated with other agencies to promote diversity and inclusion and eliminate barriers to employment.

Prior to that, Welch served as an Employer Engagement Specialist for Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley and worked for the Charleston Job Corps Center in various roles for nearly 20 years.

“Tia’s knowledge and experience make her a perfect choice for this important role,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “With her history in promoting human rights for West Virginians, I am confident she will advance the Commission’s goal to prevent discrimination and encourage respect and tolerance among all residents.”

Welch holds a master’s degree in theology from Freedom Bible College, a Bachelor of Science from West Virginia State University, and a ministerial ordination from the Heart of God Ministries International Fellowship of Churches.

Learn more about the West Virginia Human Rights Commission: hrc.wv.gov.