Tickety Boo Mercantile Celebrates Six Years Of Doing Business In Beckley.

By Warren Ellison

4/2/2021





Tickety Boo Mercantile is celebrating six years at its current location on Neville Street in Uptown Beckley. All five floors of the store will be open, with special sales, door prizes and more.

Tickety Boo Mercantile has something for everyone – handcrafted jewelry, quilts and sculpture by local artists; recycled and remodeled sofas, tables, chairs and other furniture; antiques, vintage heirlooms and knickknacks on consignment. The bottom floor of the building is Brown Dog Bottom, which is rented out for parties and events and also displays local art.

Tickety Boo Mercantile is located at 337 Neville Street in Beckley and is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4pm. For more information, visit www.ticketyboomercantile.com or www.facebook.com/ticketyboomercantile.

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM

A Southern Communications Station

All Rights Reserved 2021

Email us here