‘Tiger King’ star Dillon Passage charged with DUI in Texas

By WWNR
Dillon Passage, one of the breakout stars from the Netflix doc series “Tiger King,” was arrested on Nov. 15 in Texas.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, two misdemeanor offenses, according to online jail records at the Travis County Jail

The records also indicate the 25-year-old was booked at 6:35 a.m. and is currently being held on a $3,000 bond.

According to TMZ, Passage failed a field sobriety test after the City of Manor police pulled him over. 

The Manor Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Passage and “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) married on Dec. 11, 2017, just two months after Exotic’s husband accidentally shot himself and died.

Joe Exotic (left) and Dillon Passage in the series 'Tiger King.'

Joe Exotic (left) and Dillon Passage in the series ‘Tiger King.’
(Netflix)

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a failed murder-for-hire plot against his big cat rival Carole Baskin. He was found guilty in April 2019 and is being held at Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Passage previously told People magazine he visits his husband often.

“It’s something that is a day-to-day thing,” Passage explained. “It’s kind of my normal life now. It’s kind of weird to say, but I’ve kind of gotten used to our situation.”

Joseph Maldonado-Passage seen in a Santa Rosa County Jail booking photo.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage seen in a Santa Rosa County Jail booking photo.
(Santa Rosa County Jail via AP)

“The only thing that’s keeping us going is really just hoping for the best and these lawyers seem like they have a really good plan to kind of get things executed,” he added.

Passage also has been open about his issues with drug addiction and depression when he met Exotic. He told Entertainment Tonight that he credits Exotic for helping him during that dark time.

“Joe brought me out of my depression and made me feel like I was wanted,” he said. “He was like the shining light that kept me out of that.”



