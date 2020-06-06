62.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, June 6, 2020 6:02am

‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe rips Joe Exotic’s request for pardon from Trump: ‘He’s a horrible person’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


EXCLUSIVE: “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe is weighing in on Joe Exotic’s request to be pardoned by President Trump.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Lowe said the former big cat owner has no chance of getting out of jail.

“He is not going to get pardoned. Donald Trump is not gonna pardon this guy,” Lowe said.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JOE EXOTIC REVEALS WHICH HOLLYWOOD ACTORS HE WANTS TO PORTRAY HIM

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, in 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.'

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, in ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.’
(Netflix)

Last month, Joe Exotic’s (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) legal team turned heads in Washington D.C. as they drove around in a tour bus with a sign that reads: “President Trump Please Pardon Joe Exotic.” The wrap on the bus also displayed the eccentric Netflix star’s “Team Tiger” moniker as well as his face plastered on its side.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, was handed a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Lowe said the eccentric Netflix star’s lobbying request doesn’t surprise him in the slightest.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JOE EXOTIC IS IN CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION IN JAIL, HUSBAND DILLON PASSAGE SAYS

“Joe has that diva personality. Most narcissists do. So of course he’s gonna go and take it to where the buck stops, and that’s at the White House,” Lowe said.

Jeff Lowe blasted Joe Exotic's attempt to get a pardon from President Trump.

Jeff Lowe blasted Joe Exotic’s attempt to get a pardon from President Trump.
(Netflix)

Donald Trump Jr. said in a SiriusXM interview last month that the idea of his father granting Joe a pardon would be “pretty amazing” given all the hype over the Netflix series.

But Lowe revealed it would be the only thing left that would shock him.

“Nothing that Donald Trump does surprises me anymore but if he were to pardon Joe Exotic that would be the icing on the cake. It would show that the president has really lost his marbles,” Lowe said with a chuckle.

‘TIGER KING’ SUBJECTS ‘DOC’ ANTLE, JEFF LOWE BASH FILMMAKERS FOR MAKING ‘SALACIOUS,’ ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ DOCUMENTARY

Lowe assumed control of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma following Maldonado-Passage’s unruly stint at the facility. Maldonado-Passage was accused of outlandish behavior at the zoo from former co-workers, such as laundering the property’s cash for personal use, engaging in sexual intercourse with the animals, and using the facility for breeding purposes only.

Carole Baskin, founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Carole Baskin, founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue.
(Netflix)

Lowe called Maldonado-Passage a “horrible, horrible person” who likely has “50 or 60 more federal charges pending for campaign finance fraud and income tax evasion.”

Despite whatever defenses Maldonado-Passage may be attempting to use behind bars to access freedom, Lowe said he deserves to be there.

“Even though he knows damn well that he was planning to kill Carole, he still wants to say that he was framed,” Lowe said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lowe still runs Maldonado-Passage’s former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — but not for long. Due to a legal issue between Maldonado-Passage and Baskin, a judge recently granted her control of the property.

It’s a blessing in disguise for Lowe, who told Fox News he saw it coming all along. He and his hundreds of big cats and other exotic animals are heading to a new zoo in Thackerville, Okla.



Source link

Recent Articles

‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe rips Joe Exotic’s request for pardon from Trump: ‘He’s a horrible person’

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe is weighing in on Joe Exotic's request to be pardoned by President Trump.In an exclusive interview with Fox...
Read more

Laura Ingraham: ‘Experts’ wrong about Trump once again, May jobs report shows

News WWNR -
0
The so-called experts who've been predicting President Trump's demise since the moment he took office were wrong once again Friday, when a positive May jobs...
Read more

Bill Maher: ‘Reckless’ lockdowns helped fuel riots, could lead to ‘blood in the streets’ after election

News WWNR -
0
"Real Time" host Bill Maher offered a dire warning that violence will ensue regardless of who wins the November election.During a panel discussion...
Read more

Hannity: In the ‘new’ Democratic Party, it’s ‘woke’ to abolish law enforcement

News WWNR -
0
In his opening monologue on Friday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity said that it is clear, from the comments and actions of several Democratic...
Read more

Protests over police abuses flare again in Mexico’s two largest cities

News WWNR -
0
A health worker wearing protective garments holds a picture of a colleague who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Laura Ingraham: ‘Experts’ wrong about Trump once again, May jobs report shows

WWNR -
0
The so-called experts who've been predicting President Trump's demise since the moment he took office were wrong once again Friday, when a positive May jobs...
Read more
News

Bill Maher: ‘Reckless’ lockdowns helped fuel riots, could lead to ‘blood in the streets’ after election

WWNR -
0
"Real Time" host Bill Maher offered a dire warning that violence will ensue regardless of who wins the November election.During a panel discussion...
Read more
News

Hannity: In the ‘new’ Democratic Party, it’s ‘woke’ to abolish law enforcement

WWNR -
0
In his opening monologue on Friday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity said that it is clear, from the comments and actions of several Democratic...
Read more
News

Protests over police abuses flare again in Mexico’s two largest cities

WWNR -
0
A health worker wearing protective garments holds a picture of a colleague who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration to...
Read more
News

Fugitives arrested in South Carolina on charges of injuring NYPD sergeant in Bronx looting incident

WWNR -
0
Two fugitives have been arrested in South Carolina on charges of mowing down an NYPD sergeant with their car after looting a pawn...
Read more
News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL was ‘wrong’ not to listen to its players about racism

WWNR -
0
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement Friday condemning racism, saying he admits the league was wrong to not listen to its players...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap