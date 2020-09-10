67.1 F
Beckley
Thursday, September 10, 2020 1:25am

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic pleads for Trump pardon in personal letters: ‘Be my hero’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Personal letters from “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic to President Trump have been revealed after the star requested a presidential pardon.

Exotic — born Joseph Maldonado-Passage — is currently serving a 22-year prison term after being found guilty of participating in a murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Carole Baskin.

It was reported this week that Maldonado-Passage and his attorneys have formally requested a pardon from the White House, and now, Yahoo! News has obtained part of the submitted documents: Letters written by the reality star addressing the president.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JOE EXOTIC RELEASED FROM SOLITARY CONFINEMENT AFTER MONTHS IN CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

“If I have ever looked up to anyone it would be you,” Maldonado-Passage writes in the first of two letters, “not because I need you to save my life but because you stand for what you believe no matter what anyone thinks.”

Joseph Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22 years after being found guilty of participating in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22 years after being found guilty of participating in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.
(Santa Rosa County Jail via AP)

He continues to offer praise for Trump, stating the president’s political passions are what inspired him to run as an independent candidate in the 2016 election, though he admitted to voting for Trump in the end anyway.

“My parents and my life and everything we ever worked for was stolen by criminals who got everything we had for nothing,” the former zoo owner continues, noting that his mother has since died and his father is “God knows where, locked in a nursing home.”

Maldonado-Passage, 57, says he “was ashamed of our country” after his trial, in which he claims to have seen several federal employees that “know their witnesses were lying under oath and even helped them.”

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JOE EXOTIC SEEKS PARDON FROM TRUMP: REPORT

The star said that there are “millions who see the truth” and begged for Trump to “listen to” them.

“I am asking you to listen to your own son Donald Jr. and make this right and grant me a miracle, ‘a pardon,’ and let me put this behind me and go save my dad … and go live my life with my husband ‘Dillon.'”

He also said he wished to “return to helping sick children and the homeless.”

“Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud,” the animal enthusiast pleaded. “To make the Lord proud. Be my hero, please.”

Joe Exotic is the main subject of Netflix's hit docuseries 'Tiger King,' which chronicles the rivalry between himself and Carole Baskin as he struggles to keep his zoo afloat.

Joe Exotic is the main subject of Netflix’s hit docuseries ‘Tiger King,’ which chronicles the rivalry between himself and Carole Baskin as he struggles to keep his zoo afloat.
(Netflix)

A second letter was also revealed, written to Donald Trump Jr. in which he claims to have been “sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied to a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.”

“Dying could not be as bad as what this system has done to me,” Maldonado-Passage added. “You see the outcry from people around the world asking you and our President to make this right and grant me a miracle and ask your father, the best President America has ever had to sign my pardon as soon as it gets to him.”

He finished the letter with “#TrumpJr2024.”

The former zoo owner also shared an image of one of his injuries with OK! magazine, displaying wounds on his wrist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He elaborated on his claims of abuse to the outlet, claiming he was “locked in a room naked for eight days sleeping on a cold metal shelf on the floor with dried feces and sperm on it from so many others before” him.

Reps for the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, the Texas lockup where Maldonado-Passage is being held, and Grady County jail in Oklahoma where he alleges the assault occurred, could not immediately be reached.



Source link

Recent Articles

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic pleads for Trump pardon in personal letters: ‘Be my hero’

News WWNR -
0
Personal letters from "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic to President Trump have been revealed after the star requested a presidential pardon.Exotic -- born...
Read more

Academy Awards’ new diversity criteria is about ‘effort to make change’ not ‘exclusion’, Academy leaders say

News WWNR -
0
The leaders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are speaking out after receiving some backlash for the new inclusion and diversity...
Read more

Mollie Hemingway says voters should prepare for ‘supposed bombshell’ about Trump ‘every couple of days’

News WWNR -
0
The furor over President Trump's comments earlier this year about the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway...
Read more

College backtracks after designating separate discussion groups for White students and ‘people of color’

News WWNR -
0
The University of Michigan-Dearborn expressed regret on Wednesday after a social media post that appeared to encourage students to segregate themselves for discussions about...
Read more

Trump’s Supreme Court list: President reveals names of 20 more people he’d consider nominating

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Wednesday announced a list of 20 more people he would consider nominating to the Supreme Court, including three sitting Republican senators.Speaking from the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Academy Awards’ new diversity criteria is about ‘effort to make change’ not ‘exclusion’, Academy leaders say

WWNR -
0
The leaders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are speaking out after receiving some backlash for the new inclusion and diversity...
Read more
News

Mollie Hemingway says voters should prepare for ‘supposed bombshell’ about Trump ‘every couple of days’

WWNR -
0
The furor over President Trump's comments earlier this year about the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway...
Read more
News

College backtracks after designating separate discussion groups for White students and ‘people of color’

WWNR -
0
The University of Michigan-Dearborn expressed regret on Wednesday after a social media post that appeared to encourage students to segregate themselves for discussions about...
Read more
News

Trump’s Supreme Court list: President reveals names of 20 more people he’d consider nominating

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Wednesday announced a list of 20 more people he would consider nominating to the Supreme Court, including three sitting Republican senators.Speaking from the...
Read more
News

LSU allowing nearly 26,000 fans at games according to 25% capacity plan

WWNR -
0
Defending national champion LSU will have fans this season at 25% capacity of Tiger Stadium but no tailgating on campus, the school announced...
Read more
News

Dawn Freeman: Why we should pardon the Jon Ponders, Alice Marie Johnsons of the world

WWNR -
0
President Trump put criminal justice reform front and center during the Republican National Convention last month when he pardoned Jon Ponder and Alice...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap