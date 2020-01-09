47.8 F
Tiger Woods to make 2020 debut at Torrey Pines

By WWNR
Tiger Woods will make his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, as expected, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

“Excited for the season to begin,” Woods wrote as part of his post. “… See you soon west coast.”

The tournament begins Jan. 23 at Torrey Pines.

Woods has won eight times at the San Diego venue, the last in 2013. It is also where he won the 2008 U.S. Open and where the 2021 U.S. Open will be played.

Two-time Farmers winner Jason Day, who hasn’t played competitively since November and skipped the Presidents Cup with a back injury, also has said he’d be in the field. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, defending champion Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Gary Woodland also have committed to play at Torrey Pines.

The event will be Woods’ second of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. He won the Zozo Championship in October — his 82nd career PGA Tour victory — and is ranked seventh in the world.

A year ago, Woods tied for 20th at Torrey Pines, and he has not been among the top 10 finishers in four appearances since his 2013 win.

His only other official commitment so far is to the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles starting Feb. 13. He is the tournament host.





