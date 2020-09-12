TikTok star Addison Rae to star in ‘She’s All That’ remake of ‘He’s All That’

Addison Rae, one of the world’s biggest TikTok stars, has just landed her first acting role.

The 19-year-old influencer, real name Addison Rae Easterling, confirmed she will star in the “She’s All That” remake, which will be a gender-swapped version of the 1999 classic, titled “He’s All That.”

“AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT,” Rae wrote on Instagram.

She continued: “I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️”

The wildly popular ’90s movie featured quite the all-star cast in its day, including Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zackary Siler and Paul Walker playing Dean Sampson as they bet on the affections of the nerdy Laney Boggs, played by Rachael Leigh Cook. Additionally, the romance comedy also starred Usher, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union, Anna Paquin, Matthew Lillard, Clea DuVall and Kieran Culkin.

In the remake, roles will be reversed, as the plot centers around a teenage girl who turns a nerdy boy into prom king, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Mark Waters, the filmmaker behind “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday,” has been named as director.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement.

Rae recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her career aspirations, hinting that she may have had something in the works as she’d already taken “lots” of acting classes.

“I’ve read tons of scripts,” she said. “I think it’s always a really exciting conversation, and a long and very hard journey, but it’s always worth it in the end. Hopefully that’ll continue to be a part of my life and maybe something big will come out of it.”

In August, Rae was named the highest-paid influencer on Tik Tok.