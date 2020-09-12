73.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:50pm

TikTok star Addison Rae to star in ‘She’s All That’ remake of ‘He’s All That’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Addison Rae, one of the world’s biggest TikTok stars, has just landed her first acting role.

The 19-year-old influencer, real name Addison Rae Easterling, confirmed she will star in the “She’s All That” remake, which will be a gender-swapped version of the 1999 classic, titled “He’s All That.”

“AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT,” Rae wrote on Instagram.

TIKTOK’S BIGGEST STARS REACT TO TRUMP’S PLAN TO BAN APP IN US

She continued: “I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!!  ❤️”

The wildly popular ’90s movie featured quite the all-star cast in its day, including Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zackary Siler and Paul Walker playing Dean Sampson as they bet on the affections of the nerdy Laney Boggs, played by Rachael Leigh Cook. Additionally, the romance comedy also starred Usher, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union, Anna Paquin, Matthew Lillard, Clea DuVall and Kieran Culkin.

In the remake, roles will be reversed, as the plot centers around a teenage girl who turns a nerdy boy into prom king, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Mark Waters, the filmmaker behind “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday,” has been named as director.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement.

‘SHE’S ALL THAT’ ACTRESS RACHAEL LEIGH COOK RECALLS STARRING IN THE ’90S TEEN CLASSIC

Rae recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her career aspirations, hinting that she may have had something in the works as she’d already taken “lots” of acting classes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve read tons of scripts,” she said. “I think it’s always a really exciting conversation, and a long and very hard journey, but it’s always worth it in the end. Hopefully that’ll continue to be a part of my life and maybe something big will come out of it.”

In August, Rae was named the highest-paid influencer on Tik Tok.



Source link

Recent Articles

Test Drive: The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray rocks

News WWNR -
0
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a rock star car. I don’t mean that figuratively. An actual rock star owns one.Kiss frontman Paul...
Read more

Wrestling, graduations give Jaguars confidence they can safely host fans – Jacksonville Jaguars Blog

News WWNR -
0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they’ll be able to safely and efficiently host fans in TIAA Bank Field for Sunday’s season...
Read more

Blackburn: Mueller’s team caught ‘trying to execute a cover-up’

News WWNR -
0
The Obama administration's Justice Department "got caught" after newly released records show dozens of cell phones from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team were "accidentally...
Read more

TikTok star Addison Rae to star in ‘She’s All That’ remake of ‘He’s All That’

News WWNR -
0
Addison Rae, one of the world's biggest TikTok stars, has just landed her first acting role.The 19-year-old influencer, real name Addison Rae Easterling,...
Read more

Adriana Cohen: Coronavirus pandemic wrong time for hypocritical finger-pointing

News WWNR -
0
With the release of liberal journalist Bob Woodward's taped private conversations with the president -- suspiciously released just weeks before the upcoming election...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Test Drive: The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray rocks

WWNR -
0
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a rock star car. I don’t mean that figuratively. An actual rock star owns one.Kiss frontman Paul...
Read more
News

Wrestling, graduations give Jaguars confidence they can safely host fans – Jacksonville Jaguars Blog

WWNR -
0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they’ll be able to safely and efficiently host fans in TIAA Bank Field for Sunday’s season...
Read more
News

Blackburn: Mueller’s team caught ‘trying to execute a cover-up’

WWNR -
0
The Obama administration's Justice Department "got caught" after newly released records show dozens of cell phones from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team were "accidentally...
Read more
News

Adriana Cohen: Coronavirus pandemic wrong time for hypocritical finger-pointing

WWNR -
0
With the release of liberal journalist Bob Woodward's taped private conversations with the president -- suspiciously released just weeks before the upcoming election...
Read more
News

Tampa Bay Rays first in MLB modern history to start all pure lefties

WWNR -
0
The Tampa Bay Rays hold the lead in the American League East, but three losses in their previous four games had them looking...
Read more
News

Clemson Tigers unanimous favorite at sportsbooks to win national title

WWNR -
0
Some familiar teams top the odds to win the national championship as a college football season like no other takes it up a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap