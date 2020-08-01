68.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:34am

TikTok warning: There is nothing stopping China from accessing kids’ personal data on app, says Kurt ‘The CyberGuy’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


There is “nothing” stopping China from accessing children’s personal data on TikTok, Kurt “The CyberGuy” Knutsson told Fox News on Saturday.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend,”  Knutsson explained that a 2017 cybersecurity law ensures that any technology company based in China “essentially becomes an arm of the Communist Party for the Chinese government.”

TRUMP SAYS HE PLANS TO BAN TIKTOK FROM US

“It’s a law that says that the government can come in and use really at will any of the data that’s there, look at the technology that’s there.”

“We’ve already seen [the] misuse of that countless times in hardware,” Knutsson noted. “There’s nothing that is going to stop them from getting into personal-private data that your kids are putting up on TikTok.”

This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. “We are looking at TikTok," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "We may be banning TikTok.”

This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. “We are looking at TikTok,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. “We may be banning TikTok.”
(AP)

TikTok has become wildly popular in the last few years, especially with teenagers, who use it to make short videos.

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he plans to ban the popular app from the United States.

A ban would further pressure TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app’s U.S. operations amid national security concerns. Microsoft is a leading contender to buy.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.“I have that authority…It’s going to be signed tomorrow.”

He said he could use an executive order or emergency economic powers to do so.

TIKTOK’S BIGGEST STARS REACT TO TRUMP’S PLAN TO BAN APP IN US

The move comes amid heightened tension between the U.S. and China over the coronavirus, tradeHong Kong, and the closing of consulates over accusations of spying.

While many TikTok stars — some with millions of followers — are mourning the impending loss of the app, some are using the proposed ban as a jumping-off point to shepherd their followers over to another platform like the Los Angeles-based Triller which Knutsson says is “very similar to TikTok.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

“The three people [who] are bailing on it that are making news – Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck at TikTok – say they’re going to move on over with their 32 million people to this new app,” Knutsson told “Friends Weekend” host “Griff Jenkins. “They said they just wanted their audience to be part of something that is, well, made in America.”

However, The CyberGuy pointed out that whether the president “follows through” or has the “infrastructure to switch [TikTok] off or not” is a different question.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson, Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino and Lydia Moynihan, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

UK seeking US congressional support in coordination of $14B nuclear warhead program: report

News WWNR -
0
The United Kingdom asked U.S. lawmakers for cooperation in adding the controversial W93 nuclear warhead to Britain’s arsenal -- a missile that disarmament critics call...
Read more

This Day in History: August 2

News WWNR -
0
President Trump decides to withdraw the U.S. from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, the historic arms-control treaty signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader...
Read more

How will the UFC bring Shahbazyan along? And what’s next for Brunson?

News WWNR -
0
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card was a cold dose of reality for a pair of fighters who appeared to be on the precipice...
Read more

Texas city commissioner killed in gunbattle with police

News WWNR -
0
MISSION, Texas — A Texas city commissioner was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police and a sheriff's deputy who had responded...
Read more

Columnist urges conservatives to sue media outlets for defamation: ‘Make it cost them dearly’

News WWNR -
0
Conservative author Kevin D. Williamson believes the world needs "a hell of a lot more defamation suits," and he wants conservatives to help...
Read more

Related Stories

News

UK seeking US congressional support in coordination of $14B nuclear warhead program: report

WWNR -
0
The United Kingdom asked U.S. lawmakers for cooperation in adding the controversial W93 nuclear warhead to Britain’s arsenal -- a missile that disarmament critics call...
Read more
News

This Day in History: August 2

WWNR -
0
President Trump decides to withdraw the U.S. from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, the historic arms-control treaty signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader...
Read more
News

How will the UFC bring Shahbazyan along? And what’s next for Brunson?

WWNR -
0
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card was a cold dose of reality for a pair of fighters who appeared to be on the precipice...
Read more
News

Texas city commissioner killed in gunbattle with police

WWNR -
0
MISSION, Texas — A Texas city commissioner was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police and a sheriff's deputy who had responded...
Read more
News

Columnist urges conservatives to sue media outlets for defamation: ‘Make it cost them dearly’

WWNR -
0
Conservative author Kevin D. Williamson believes the world needs "a hell of a lot more defamation suits," and he wants conservatives to help...
Read more
News

Portland protester outed by his own grandmother after she identified him as alleged ‘bomber’ seen in videos: report

WWNR -
0
A Portland protester was outed by his own grandmother after she identified him by the protective vest he wore and that could be...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap