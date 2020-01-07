31.3 F
Tim Allen doesn’t mind being the butt of the only Golden Globes joke Ricky Gervais regrets

By WWNR
On Sunday, comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for a fifth time, offering some of his most brutal jokes to date.

Despite ripping into the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Disney and more, Gervais recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he only regrets one of his infamous jokes.

In 2011, Gervais, 58, introduced Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who were set to present an award together.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS HOST RICKY GERVAIS TEARS INTO HOLLYWOOD ELITE, DISNEY, AMAZON, APPLE

“The first [presenter] is an actor, producer, writer and director whose movies have grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office,” said Gervais in 2011. “The other is Tim Allen.”

This image released by NBC shows host Ricky Gervais speaking at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Gervais told THR that the joke wasn’t directed at Allen specifically, but would have been made about anyone.

“I didn’t want Tim Allen to think, ‘Oh, that was written for me,’ ” said Gervais. “ ‘Why me?’ Well, because you were standing next to Tom Hanks.”

Allen, however, didn’t seem to mind.

‘LAST MAN STANDING’ STAR TIM ALLEN: ‘WE JUST DON’T MAKE FUN OF STUFF… EXCEPT LIBERALS’

The “Home Improvement” star, 66, told Page Six that while he wasn’t exactly offended by the joke, it did leave him a bit confused.

“Perhaps I didn’t get it… I wasn’t the only one,” said Allen. “Tom [Hanks] and I even said [at the time]: ‘I didn’t really get it. It’s like he didn’t finish the joke. It just went flat.’ Later that night he said, ‘It didn’t go so well.’ He kind of apologized.”

Jane Hajduk, left, and Tim Allen arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This year, however, Allen found Gervais’ jokes much more enjoyable.

“I thought he was pretty sharp. A couple of things made me laugh out loud.”



