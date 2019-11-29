32.2 F
Beckley
Friday, November 29, 2019 11:28am

Tinsel roasting on an open fire? Dr. Manny’s top tips for Christmas decorating safety

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Christmas is just around the corner and Fox News Health Senior Managing Editor Dr. Manny Alvarez has the top safety tips for holiday decorating.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were over 18,000 people treated for holiday decorating-related injuries in 2017 and there were five deaths in 2018.

MOM CREATIVELY TURNS LAUNDRY PILE INTO CHRISTMAS TREE: ‘I IMPROVISE’

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: First” with hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus, Alvarez said Friday that there are many ways your festive traditions could backfire.

Alvarez’s top safety tips include keeping the Christmas tree away from heat and consistently hydrating it, double-checking lights, using unbreakable ornaments, taking caution with poisonous plants and allergies, and working as a team.

Dr. Manny Alvarez's holiday decorating safety tips for 2019

Dr. Manny Alvarez’s holiday decorating safety tips for 2019

“The big thing about the safety of decorating now and in the Christmas holiday is fire,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I’d remind everybody that this is a good time to check your fire alarms’ batteries.”

Alvarez cautioned that there are big problems using older lights because they use more heat.

“So, that’s a good thing to keep in mind,” he told the “Friends: First” hosts.

The number one holiday-related injury is falling, so Alvarez advises to work together with family members.

MELANIA TRUMP WELCOMES CHRISTMAS TREE TO WHITE HOUSE

“When you’re decorating – especially if you’re putting lights around your house or in windows, whatever the case may be – just make sure that you have more than one person with you because you can lose your balance and break something,” he said.

Lastly, Alvarez wants Americans to know about potentially harmful toxins in ornaments, plants, and even the tree!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

He said that many “traditional hand-me-down family ornaments” were made with lead and the newer ornaments are plastic-based.

He also warned viewers to be careful around poinsettias and hollies with your pets and avoid nut dishes if you have guests with severe allergies.

“Always keep in mind about that,” said Alvarez.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tinsel roasting on an open fire? Dr. Manny’s top tips for Christmas decorating safety

News WWNR -
0
Christmas is just around the corner and Fox News Health Senior Managing Editor Dr. Manny Alvarez has the top safety tips for holiday decorating.According...
Read more

Oscar Valdez — ‘I was going through hell just trying to make weight’

News WWNR -
0
9:14 AM ETSteve KimESPN The last two or three excruciating pounds felt like losing 20 for Oscar Valdez. Making the 126-pound weight limit...
Read more

Graham: What the public deserves to know about Clinton probe

News WWNR -
0
Collusion narrative crumbles; Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham weighs in on FISA abuse investigation. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour...
Read more

November Portfolio Update – Prefs And Finance

Money WWNR -
0
November Portfolio Update - Prefs And Finance Source link
Read more

Robin Ganzert: Conan the hero dog and other four-legged military members deserve THIS benefit

News WWNR -
0
Members of the U.S. military deserve our gratitude and appreciation, and have earned the right to medical care following their retirement – including...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Oscar Valdez — ‘I was going through hell just trying to make weight’

WWNR -
0
9:14 AM ETSteve KimESPN The last two or three excruciating pounds felt like losing 20 for Oscar Valdez. Making the 126-pound weight limit...
Read more
video
News

Graham: What the public deserves to know about Clinton probe

WWNR -
0
Collusion narrative crumbles; Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham weighs in on FISA abuse investigation. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour...
Read more
Money

November Portfolio Update – Prefs And Finance

WWNR -
0
November Portfolio Update - Prefs And Finance Source link
Read more
News

Robin Ganzert: Conan the hero dog and other four-legged military members deserve THIS benefit

WWNR -
0
Members of the U.S. military deserve our gratitude and appreciation, and have earned the right to medical care following their retirement – including...
Read more
News

3 Islamic State-inspired militants sentenced for Christmas 2016 plot in Australia

WWNR -
0
Three men, who were inspired by the Islamic State group, were given lengthy sentences Friday for plotting a Christmas 2016 attack in Australia’s...
Read more
News

New York Times columnist’s Republican brother pens column blasting 2020 Dems, praising Trump

WWNR -
0
And you thought there was tension at your Thanksgiving table.Once a year, Maureen Dowd, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at the New York Times, allows...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap