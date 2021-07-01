Tips to Stay Safe During Fourth of July Road Trips

With Millions Projected to Travel, UScellular Reminds Drivers to Stay Safe Behind the Wheel

BECKLEY/BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WWNR) – Independence Day is one of the busiest traveling times of the year and historically one of the deadliest days to drive, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A recent Vrbo survey found that 65% of Americans plan on traveling more in 2021 than they did pre-COVID-19. Per the survey, 59% of families are also more likely to drive instead of flying on their next trip.

“This Independence Day holiday is expected to be a busy travel time as more people get vaccinated and hit the road to visit friends, family and vacation destinations after all of the pandemic-related restrictions,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales and operations for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic. “After being largely at home for more than a year, UScellular wants to remind people to be careful on the roads over the holiday weekend and every day throughout the year.”

To help encourage safe travel to and from barbeques, pool parties, baseball games, vacations and other holiday events, UScellular offers the following tips for Fourth of July holiday road trips:

Remove distractions. Most car accidents are the result of distracted drivers, per the NHTSA. “Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed,” said the NHTSA website. Other distractions include fiddling with the radio, eating while driving, making or receiving phone calls, or dealing with noisy passengers.

Find your way with less delays. Use an app like Waze or Google Maps and turn on the voice commands so you can hear the directions instead of watching the map on your phone. Use voice commands to safely find gas stations, nearby restaurants, or other destinations along the way.

Buckle up. Seat belts save lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), car crashes are a leading cause of death among people aged 1-54 in the U.S. Also, secure your infants and children in properly fitted car and booster seats. Local fire and police departments are often willing to double-check that car seats are installed properly.

Be mindful of COVID-19 rules and restrictions. Even with vaccinations and states lifting restrictions and mandates, travelers still need to pay attention to local guidelines on quarantines, mask ordinances, curfews, and dining restrictions. Your best resources are the government websites of the states you’re visiting, or use AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map.

Just say no. Even one alcoholic drink slows reaction time and impairs judgment and coordination. Have a designated driver or use a smartphone to call an Uber, Lyft, or cab if needed.

