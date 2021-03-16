TIRED OF BEING COOPED UP IN THE PANDEMIC? SHOW OFF YOUR ARTISTIC SKILLS AT THE POTTERY PLACE!

BY WARREN ELLISON

Think you have the talent of a Picasso or a Michelangelo? Then The Pottery Place is for you! The studio located in the Galleria Plaza near Marquee Cinemas allows people to come together to make art.



Families and friends can schedule classes to mold and paint pottery by hand or try canvas painting. You can work in the studio, or try Pottery to Go!

Take a package home with you, complete it in three days and bring it back.

You can learn how to mold and paint gnomes, mugs, animals, and other figurines and take your work home with you. Special commissions are available as well. There are also special holiday classes where you can create special artwork for holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Easter.

For more information about The Pottery Place, or to make your reservation for a class or event, call 304-253-8777, or visit their website at www.thepotteryplacebeckley.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thepotteryplacebeckley.

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM

A Southern Communications Station

All Rights Reserved 2021

Email us here