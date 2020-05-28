Titans safety Kevin Byard achieves ‘pipe dream’ in buying house for his mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard recently purchased a new house for his mother, Artina Stanley, and shared a picture of the home via social media on Thursday.

“When you come from where I come from, stuff like this is a pipe dream that only a few are able to accomplish,” Byard wrote in the post.

Byard has said he faced tough times during his upbringing.

His parents got divorced when he was 14, which led to a move from Philadelphia to Atlanta with his mother, three brothers and two sisters.

He and his older brother had to rush home from high school to help take care of their younger siblings while their mother was working two jobs to make ends meet.

Byard turned to athletics and earned a scholarship to play football at Middle Tennessee State. The Titans selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. No player has more interceptions (17) than Byard since 2016.

Byard signed a five-year, $70.5 million contract extension with the Titans last summer.