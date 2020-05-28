74.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, May 28, 2020 8:07pm

Titans safety Kevin Byard achieves ‘pipe dream’ in buying house for his mother

By WWNR
NewsSports


6:08 PM ET

  • Turron DavenportESPN

    Close

    • Covered Eagles for USA Today
    • Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times
    • Played college football at Cheyney University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard recently purchased a new house for his mother, Artina Stanley, and shared a picture of the home via social media on Thursday.

“When you come from where I come from, stuff like this is a pipe dream that only a few are able to accomplish,” Byard wrote in the post.

Byard has said he faced tough times during his upbringing.

His parents got divorced when he was 14, which led to a move from Philadelphia to Atlanta with his mother, three brothers and two sisters.

He and his older brother had to rush home from high school to help take care of their younger siblings while their mother was working two jobs to make ends meet.

Byard turned to athletics and earned a scholarship to play football at Middle Tennessee State. The Titans selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. No player has more interceptions (17) than Byard since 2016.

Byard signed a five-year, $70.5 million contract extension with the Titans last summer.





Source link

Recent Articles

First Latina U.S. senator withdraws name from Biden’s running mate list

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) meets with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in his office after he announced that she...
Read more

Titans safety Kevin Byard achieves ‘pipe dream’ in buying house for his mother

News WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more

St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd’s death continue in Twin Cities

News WWNR -
0
Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles...
Read more

Trump’s foul-weather gear | Fox News

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Trump’s foul-weather gear - I’ll Tell You What: In or out?...
Read more

China’s national security bill for Hong Kong threatens liberties, autonomy: US, Western powers

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Shortly after China’s legislature endorsed a national security...
Read more

Related Stories

News

First Latina U.S. senator withdraws name from Biden’s running mate list

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) meets with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in his office after he announced that she...
Read more
News

St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd’s death continue in Twin Cities

WWNR -
0
Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles...
Read more
News

Trump’s foul-weather gear | Fox News

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Trump’s foul-weather gear - I’ll Tell You What: In or out?...
Read more
News

China’s national security bill for Hong Kong threatens liberties, autonomy: US, Western powers

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Shortly after China’s legislature endorsed a national security...
Read more
News

Senate Homeland Security Committee to vote on subpoenas in Russia probe review

WWNR -
0
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson is considering subpoenas for records and testimony from current and former FBI officials...
Read more
News

Zurich airport plans robot cleaners, mask dispensers as travel curbs ease

WWNR -
0
A person walks past closed Swiss Airlines check-in counters at Cointrin Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap