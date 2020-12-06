36.7 F
Tlaib says she will not visit Israel after ban is lifted on her entry

By WWNR
News

Why is it OK for Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to boycott Israel, but not okay for Israel to boycott them? The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen weighs in. #FoxNews

