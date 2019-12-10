57 F
Today on Fox News: Dec. 10, 2019

By WWNR
STAY TUNED

On Fox News: 

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Walter Blanks Jr., communications associate at American Federation for Children; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria,  6 a.m. ET: Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Robert Nardelli, former chairman and CEO of Chrysler; Robert Ray, former federal prosecutor.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: What’s Buried in the DOJ Watchdog Report on Russian Probe Launch – The much anticipated Justice Department inspector general report concerning FBI surveillance in the Russia investigation has been released. While the report uncovered a number of errors in the application process made by the FBI, it concluded that investigators found no political bias surrounding the launch of the probe. Fox News Digital politics reporter Brooke Singman and former DOJ prosecutor James Trusty weigh in on the findings of the report.

Also on the Rundown: The recent shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Fla. has put the spotlight on the International Military Education and Training (IMET) program. The shooter, a 21-year-old Saudi Air Force pilot, was participating in the program before he shot and killed three people. There are now growing concerns about the program and allowing foreign nationals on our military bases. FOX News military analyst Col. David Hunt discusses the purpose of IMET and how this shooting could impact its future.

Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, contributing editor with National Review and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. R-Ark.; Allen West, former Florida congressman; and more.



