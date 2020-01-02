30.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 2, 2020 6:35am

Today on Fox News: Jan. 2, 2019

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


STAY TUNED

On Fox News: 

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to The New York Times claiming Republican women are in crisis and on the brink of extinction. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., reacts to the latest on the U.S. Embassy attack in Baghdad. Professional Bull Riders kicks off the 2020 bull riding season on Fox Square!

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: High Stakes: The Other Big Races in 2020 – The countdown to the 2020 election begins, and while most of the focus is on the presidential race, it isn’t the only contest where the stakes are high. Fox News politics reporter Paul Steinhauser discusses the key Senate and House races this election year.

Also on the Rundown: A new year means a lot of new laws. What new laws do you have to keep an eye out for this year? Fox News national correspondent Laura Ingle joins the podcast to take a look at what’s going into effect this year.

Plus, commentary by Fox Business producer Jaimie La Bella.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Marc Thiessen, Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor; Allen West, former Florida congressman; Dr. Qanta Ahmed and more.



Source link

Recent Articles

Today on Fox News: Jan. 2, 2019

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to The New York Times claiming Republican women are...
Read more

Taiwan’s top military officer said to be aboard Black Hawk helicopter in mountain crash

News WWNR -
0
TAIPEI, Taiwan  — A Black Hawk helicopter carrying Taiwan's top military official crashed Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital and his fate...
Read more

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

News WWNR -
0
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides in the...
Read more

Judge Andrew Napolitano: My office pool questions (and answers) for 2020

News WWNR -
0
1. In 2020, President Trump will...a. start a war with Iran.b. refuse to enforce ObamaCare.c. retain the core of ObamaCare because he will have a change of...
Read more

Don Larsen, who pitched only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

News WWNR -
0
Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, died Wednesday at the age of 90, his representative, Andrew Levy,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Taiwan’s top military officer said to be aboard Black Hawk helicopter in mountain crash

WWNR -
0
TAIPEI, Taiwan  — A Black Hawk helicopter carrying Taiwan's top military official crashed Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital and his fate...
Read more
News

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

WWNR -
0
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides in the...
Read more
News

Judge Andrew Napolitano: My office pool questions (and answers) for 2020

WWNR -
0
1. In 2020, President Trump will...a. start a war with Iran.b. refuse to enforce ObamaCare.c. retain the core of ObamaCare because he will have a change of...
Read more
News

Don Larsen, who pitched only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

WWNR -
0
Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, died Wednesday at the age of 90, his representative, Andrew Levy,...
Read more
News

Marc Thiessen: Supreme Court’s high-profile 2020 docket bodes well for Trump

WWNR -
0
Former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen told Fox News Wednesday that a number of prominent cases set to come before the Supreme Court...
Read more
News

Judge in Hunter Biden’s Arkansas paternity case abruptly recuses himself

WWNR -
0
The circuit court judge overseeing Hunter Biden's paternity case, Don McSpadden, recused himself without reason on Tuesday, just days after a private investigation...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap