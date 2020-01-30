Today on Fox News: Jan. 30, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Britain will officially leave the European Union this weekend. Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, weighs in. Dr. Drew Pinsky shares his plan to solve the homeless and opioid crises. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., on the historic USMCA deal. Plus, “Fox & Friends” heads to Super Bowl LIV.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Countdown to the Caucuses: Who will Iowa Choose? – The Iowa caucuses are quickly approaching as the Hawkeye State will be the first in the nation to decide who should take on President Trump as the Democratic nominee this November.

Early polling has left it unclear who Iowans will get behind on caucus night and there are many issues to consider this election cycle. Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn, Jacqui Heinrich and Madeleine Rivera are all in Iowa covering campaign events, and they tell us how trade, impeachment, the economy and health care are playing a part in the 2020 race.

Also on the Rundown: Doug Perez is an American stuck in Wuhan, China as the city copes with the deadly coronavirus outbreak. He joins the Rundown to discuss why he turned down a flight offered by the U.S. State Department to leave the country and what steps the Chinese government has taken to keep people safe.

Plus, commentary by author Peter Schweizer.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Ben Domenich, co-founder and publisher of The Federalist; Jerome Bettis and Tiki Barber preview Super Bowl LIV; Hogan Gidley, White House principal deputy press secretary; John Sununu, former New Hampshire governor and White House chief of staff.