Today on Fox News: May 15, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce

On Fox News: 

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump; Mike Helton, vice chairman of NASCAR. Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary on how to reopen America safely. Author Larry Winget shares advice to the Class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Singer Bret Michaels gives a very special “Fox & Friends” living room concert.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Unmasking the Unmaskers – A list of officials from the Obama administration who sought to unmask President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn was released this week. The latest revelation has now fueled demands from both Republican lawmakers and the president to look into the extent of the unmasking practice. Fox News Digital politics reporter Brooke Singman and former assistant U.S. attorney Andrew McCarthy explain what unmasking is and what exactly happened.

Also on the Rundown: House Democrats are pushing a $3 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill they say provides relief money for states, the unemployed and more. If it passes the House, Senate Republicans say it will be dead on arrival. Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” discusses the debate over more stimulus, the reopening of states and the 2020 race.

Don’t miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Geraldo Riviera, Fox News correspondent-at-large.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Karl Rove, former deputy White House chief of staff under President George W. Bush; former NFL great Tiki Barber; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of “Fox News@Night” and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses unmasking, Pete Hegseth talks about how Americans can defend their freedom, Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to President Trump, talks about how to help communities affected by COVID-19 and the Failla family talks about whether schools will be back in the fall.



