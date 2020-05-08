44.6 F
Today on Fox News: May 8, 2020

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On Fox News: 

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: An exclusive interview with President Trump. Country star Phil Vassar performs ahead of “Friday Night Live” on Fox Nation.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Trying to Change the Coronavirus Conversation – Each week we are seeing the unemployment numbers rise as well as more states and cities starting to slowly reopen their economy. Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” discusses the health and political risks of trying to relax social-distancing restrictions. Plus, he weighs in on the 2020 race, the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden and developments in the Trump-Russia investigation.

Also on the Rundown: Friday marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day or VE Day, where people celebrated the surrender of Nazi Germany, ending World War ll in Europe. A professor of military history at University of Buckingham and a professor of history and director of the Military History Center at the University of North Texas discuss World War ll, the importance of VE Day and explain why the date wasn’t the official end of World War ll.

Don’t miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott; West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Tom Colicchio, head judge on “Top Chef”; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst and host of Fox Nation’s “Liberty File”; Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday.”



