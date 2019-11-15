29 F
Today on Fox News, Nov. 15, 2019

By WWNR
STAY TUNED:

On Fox News: 

Stay with Fox News for team coverage of Day 2 of the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings all day Friday, on all platforms.

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Donald Trump Jr.; RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: “‘This Isn’t Like Watergate’: Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Says Public Hearings Making Trump ‘Stronger’” – The first public impeachment hearing against President Trump is in the books. Following the hearing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of bribery. Meanwhile, Republicans say all the Democrats’ evidence is based on hearsay. Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S.’s former ambassador to Ukraine, is set to testify publicly Friday. Congressman Chris Stewart (R-UT),  who questioned both witnesses on Wednesday,  previews today’s hearing and discusses if there is even a case for impeachment.

Also on the Rundown: The 1975 disappearance of Teamsters labor leader Jimmy Hoffa is one of our country’s most famous unsolved mysteries. FOX News Channel Correspondent Eric Shawn has been investigating Hoffa’s death for two decades. Fox Nation will be releasing a second season of “Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa”, a docuseries based on Shawn’s quest to find the truth. Eric Shawn joins the Rundown to discuss the latest revelations in the Hoffa case and the controversy surrounding director Martin Scorsese’s new movie about Hoffa & alleged hitman Frank Sheeran, “The Irishman.”

Don’t miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Coverage of Day 2 of the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings. Special guests include: Daniel Henninger, deputy editorial page director of The Wall Street Journal; Shannon Bream, host of “Fox News @ Night”; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large.



News

Can impeachment hearings flop if they’re too boring?

WWNR -
0
And now, the all-important pizzazz debate.After the first day of the House impeachment hearings droned to a close, NBC ran a “plenty of...
Read more
News

Ways Trump’s tax returns could come to light

WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump broke with a decades-long tradition of U.S. presidential candidates by not releasing his tax returns during his campaign, prompting...
Read more
News

McCarthy brands Schiff a liar, Pelosi accuses Trump of bribery as impeachment war heats up

WWNR -
0
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a serial liar on Thursday, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused...
Read more
News

Source — Trail Blazers signing Carmelo Anthony to non-guaranteed contract

WWNR -
0
Carmelo Anthony is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, a source told ESPN.The Blazers have tried at different times in...
Read more
News

‘Jeopardy!’ champs, including James Holzhauer, couldn’t identify Michael Avenatti in clue

WWNR -
0
Perhaps his 15 minutes of fame are truly behind him.Michael Avenatti once dominated the news cycle when he was hired as adult-film star...
Read more
News

Esper says military academy athletes can delay service to go pro, reversing Mattis decision

WWNR -
0
Athletes attending U.S. military academies can now delay entry into the armed forces upon graduation to play professional sports if they make the cut.Defense...
Read more

