34.8 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:36am

Today on Fox News, Nov. 21, 2019

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


STAY TUNED

On Fox News: 

Stay with Fox News for team coverage of the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings all day Thursday, on all platforms.

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Juan Williams, co-host of “The Five.”

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Bombshells or “Presumptions? Gordon Sondland Testimony Divides DC – European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into President Trump delivered explosive testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Sondland testified there was a “quid pro quo” regarding Ukraine, with the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani taking a leading role on the administration’s dealings with that nation. However, Republicans point to Sondland’s testimony that he “never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement” of investigations. Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt discusses key takeaways of Sondland’s testimony and if the President committed an impeachable offense.

Also on the Rundown: Recent developments surrounding the death of high-profile financier and sex offender  Jeffery Epstein appear to be fueling conspiracy theories. According to a recently filed indictment, the two guards that were supposed to watch Jeffrey Epstein’s cell on the night of his death “failed to complete mandated counts of prisoners.” FOX’s Bryan Llenas has been covering the story from the beginning and explains why these conspiracy theories won’t be going away anytime soon.

Plus, commentary by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.



Source link

Recent Articles

Today on Fox News, Nov. 21, 2019

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Stay with Fox News for team coverage of the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings all day Thursday, on all platforms.Fox...
Read more

Trump hosted secret White House dinner with Zuckerberg

News WWNR -
0
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended a secret dinner at the White House last month with President Trump and tech investor Peter Thiel, the...
Read more

TNT’s Charles Barkley apologizes for ‘attempted joke’ after allegedly telling female reporter ‘I would hit you’

News WWNR -
0
Charles Barkley apologized to a reporter Wednesday for what he called an “attempted joke,” following claims the NBA Hall of Famer had told her “I...
Read more

GQ writer mocked for claiming ‘Russian quotation mark’ in paper’s Hunter Biden’s baby story

News WWNR -
0
A writer for GQ was ridiculed on Wednesday for pointing out what she thought was a "Russian quotation mark" on a newspaper's tweet...
Read more

Yankees release Jacoby Ellsbury, DFA Greg Bird

News WWNR -
0
The Jacoby Ellsbury and Greg Bird eras in New York are officially over.The Yankees on Wednesday gave up on Ellsbury, cutting the oft-injured...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump hosted secret White House dinner with Zuckerberg

WWNR -
0
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended a secret dinner at the White House last month with President Trump and tech investor Peter Thiel, the...
Read more
News

TNT’s Charles Barkley apologizes for ‘attempted joke’ after allegedly telling female reporter ‘I would hit you’

WWNR -
0
Charles Barkley apologized to a reporter Wednesday for what he called an “attempted joke,” following claims the NBA Hall of Famer had told her “I...
Read more
News

GQ writer mocked for claiming ‘Russian quotation mark’ in paper’s Hunter Biden’s baby story

WWNR -
0
A writer for GQ was ridiculed on Wednesday for pointing out what she thought was a "Russian quotation mark" on a newspaper's tweet...
Read more
News

Yankees release Jacoby Ellsbury, DFA Greg Bird

WWNR -
0
The Jacoby Ellsbury and Greg Bird eras in New York are officially over.The Yankees on Wednesday gave up on Ellsbury, cutting the oft-injured...
Read more
News

Impeachment takes center stage at Dem debate, as Warren takes aim at star witness Gordon Sondland

WWNR -
0
Elizabeth Warren unloaded on U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland just hours after his explosive impeachment testimony, saying at Wednesday night's...
Read more
News

Ukraine officials knew about hold on aid earlier than reported

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Department of Defense official testified on Wednesday that Ukrainian officials knew President Donald Trump’s administration was withholding...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap