Today on Fox News, Nov. 21, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Stay with Fox News for team coverage of the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings all day Thursday, on all platforms.

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Juan Williams, co-host of “The Five.”

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Bombshells or “Presumptions? Gordon Sondland Testimony Divides DC – European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into President Trump delivered explosive testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Sondland testified there was a “quid pro quo” regarding Ukraine, with the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani taking a leading role on the administration’s dealings with that nation. However, Republicans point to Sondland’s testimony that he “never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement” of investigations. Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt discusses key takeaways of Sondland’s testimony and if the President committed an impeachable offense.

Also on the Rundown: Recent developments surrounding the death of high-profile financier and sex offender Jeffery Epstein appear to be fueling conspiracy theories. According to a recently filed indictment, the two guards that were supposed to watch Jeffrey Epstein’s cell on the night of his death “failed to complete mandated counts of prisoners.” FOX’s Bryan Llenas has been covering the story from the beginning and explains why these conspiracy theories won’t be going away anytime soon.

Plus, commentary by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.