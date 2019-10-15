Today on Fox News, Oct. 15, 2019

43.1 F
STAY TUNED:

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET:  Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio,  on House Democrats’ accelerating impeachment inquiry; Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Legendary coach Marv Levy on the NFL honoring the Greatest Generation.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Kimberley Strassel, member of the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: “The Battle in the Buckeye State: Round Four of the Democrat Debates comes to Ohio” – A dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls are set to take the debate stage in Ohio tonight. Juan Williams, co-host of “The Five,” gives us his take on what the candidates who are polling lower need to do to stand out in this fourth debate.

Also on the Rundown: The California Consumer Privacy Protection Act, the toughest data privacy law in the country goes into effect on January 1st. The law will protect consumers from having their data being collected and sold without their knowledge. It will also require businesses to disclose what personal data they collect and inform consumers about data sharing practices. John Noltensmeyer, TokenEx head of privacy and compliance solutions, and Alex Propes, senior director of public policy at the Interactive Advertising Bureau, discuss how this new California law will impact businesses in the future.

Plus, commentary by Trish Regan, host of “Trish Regan Primetime” on the Fox Business Network.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Mike Rowe, host of “Returning the Favor”; Allen West, former Florida congressman; Kimberley Strassel, member of the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal; Jarrett Stepman, author of The Daily Signal; Stephen F. Hayes, former editor-in-chief of the Weekly Standard. 



News

Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay Packers lobbied in fourth for Allen Lazard to play

WWNR -
0
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers wanted Allen Lazard on the field, and Lazard wanted Rodgers to throw him the ball.Both moves helped...
Read more
News

Stephen Strasburg keeps Nationals’ rotation on a serious roll

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- Gerardo Parra wrapped both arms around Stephen Strasburg and wouldn't let go. Their embrace has morphed into something of a tradition....
Read more
News

Trump’s attempt to hire Trey Gowdy for legal team unravels over lobbying rules

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s attempt to hire former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy for his legal team as he battles House Democrats over impeachment has...
Read more
News

Aaron Rodgers works magic, lifts Packers without two top receivers – Green Bay Packers Blog

WWNR -
0
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- How much longer can Aaron Rodgers keep doing this with smoke and mirrors -- if that’s what you can...
Read more
News

Ingraham: Dem presidency means ‘traditional views on family and sexuality will be shunned’

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham went after Democrats Monday saying that a Democratic president will affect traditional religious institutions negatively."If a Democrat wins the White House...
Read more
News

Daryl Morey was ‘misinformed’ before sending tweet about China and Hong Kong

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James believes Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey "wasn't educated" before he sent the tweet in support of antigovernment...
Read more

