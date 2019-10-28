45.3 F
Today on Fox News, Oct. 28, 2019

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


On Fox News: 

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff under President George W. Bush; Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under President Trump; Rob O’Neill, retired Navy SEAL and member of the team that killed Usama bin Laden.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: ” ‘Died Like A Coward’: What ISIS Leader’s Death Means for the War on Terror’ “ – President Trump officially announced on Sunday the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a U.S. military operation in Northwest Syria. This comes after the president has been heavily criticized by Democrats and Republicans for pulling U.S. troops from the region. What will this big development mean for the war on terror and Trump’s strategy in the region? Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson and Gen. Jack Keane, chairman of the Institute for the Study of War and Fox News senior strategic analyst weigh in.

Also on the Rundown: The ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump has created a bitter battle in Washington. But if you think things are bad now, wait until you hear the story of Andrew Johnson, who was the first president to be impeached. Historian David O. Stewart explains why our 17th president was almost thrown out of office and why times were more turbulent then than they are now. Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, contributing editor with National Review and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under President Trump; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Bret Baier, host of “Special Report” and more.



Today on Fox News, Oct. 28, 2019

Trump roundly booed by World Series crowd as fans yell 'lock him up'

Houston Astros crush Nationals, game away from winning World Series

Trump: 'Beautiful,' 'talented' military dog in al-Baghdadi raid wounded by explosive blast

Inside look at every one of Tiger Woods' 82 PGA Tour victories

News

Trump roundly booed by World Series crowd as fans yell 'lock him up'

WWNR -
0
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes a selfie with President Donald Trump during the...
Read more
News

Houston Astros crush Nationals, game away from winning World Series

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- The Houston Astros handed the ball to Gerrit Cole, and he gave them a firm grip on the World Series.Minus ailing ace...
Read more
News

Trump: 'Beautiful,' 'talented' military dog in al-Baghdadi raid wounded by explosive blast

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Sunday said military dogs chased Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi down a dark underground tunnel before he detonated a suicide vest that...
Read more
News

Inside look at every one of Tiger Woods' 82 PGA Tour victories

WWNR -
0
What a journey. From a 20-year-old, newly established professional to a worldwide sports icon, Tiger Woods has mesmerized the golf world on his...
Read more
News

Trey Gowdy breaks from GOP to support private impeachment hearings: 'Wait until the end'

WWNR -
0
Closed-door hearings are preferable to public spectacles and can be a positive thing, so long as they aren't compromised by selective leaking, former...
Read more
News

Long-serving former Democratic U.S. congressman John Conyers dies at age 90

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Conyers, a liberal Democrat who was the longest-serving African-American member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving for more...
Read more

