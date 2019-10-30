54.7 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 7:02am

Today on Fox News, Oct. 30, 2019

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


STAY TUNED

On Fox News: 

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump and executive vice president of Development and Acquisitions for the Trump Organization; Dr. Michael Baden, forensic pathologist.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: “Jennifer Griffin on Surviving Triple Negative Breast Cancer” – Ten years ago, FOX’s national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin was diagnosed with Stage 3, Triple negative breast cancer shortly after giving birth to her son. After 17 rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and weeks of radiation treatments she was declared cancer-free. Jennifer joins today’s FOX News Rundown to discuss her battle with breast cancer, the importance of prevention and early detection, and why she encourages people to join this year’s Prevent Cancer Health Fair and 5k Walk/Run on Sunday, November 3rd in Washington DC.

Also on the Rundown: Betrayal, allegations of horrific crimes and a systematic cover-up. In an exclusive new four-part podcast, FOX News dives into the teen sex abuse scandal that rocked the Louisville Metro Police Department and upended the Derby City. In 2017, an officer was accused of inappropriate text messages to a teenage girl. “Derby City Betrayal” explains how that complaint would soon snowball into allegations of multiple LMPD officers coercing and assaulting teens enrolled in the local Youth Explorer program.

Fox News Investigative Unit associate producer Andrew Keiper joins the Rundown to share what the new Fox News podcast series will uncover. Click here to check out “Derby City Betrayal” and subscribe.

Plus, commentary by Democratic Strategist and FOX News Contributor Leslie Marshall.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Ian Bremmer, founder and president of Eurasia Group; Tom Dupree, former deputy assistant attorney general and more.



Source link

Recent Articles

Today on Fox News, Oct. 30, 2019

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump and executive vice president of Development and...
Read more

Gregg Jarrett: Adam Schiff’s drive to impeach Trump based on opinions, deception and illusions – Not facts

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Adam Schiff is a poor man’s Harry Houdini. He is a cheap illusionist performing amateurish parlor tricks of deception in his quest...
Read more

Schiff ‘interrupted continually’ to ‘coach’ latest Trump impeachment witness: Nunes

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, accused the panel's Democrat chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, of coaching a Trump impeachment...
Read more

New Jersey Democrat bucks House trend, says he likely won’t back impeachment resolution

News WWNR -
0
A Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey says he doubts he will vote in favor of the resolution introduced by his party Tuesday to...
Read more

Warren says Trump trying to ‘distract from the substance’ with latest impeachment witness attack

News WWNR -
0
LACONIA, N.H. – Using some of her strongest language yet against President Trump, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-N.H., said most Americans are “tired...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gregg Jarrett: Adam Schiff’s drive to impeach Trump based on opinions, deception and illusions – Not facts

WWNR -
0
Rep. Adam Schiff is a poor man’s Harry Houdini. He is a cheap illusionist performing amateurish parlor tricks of deception in his quest...
Read more
News

Schiff ‘interrupted continually’ to ‘coach’ latest Trump impeachment witness: Nunes

WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, accused the panel's Democrat chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, of coaching a Trump impeachment...
Read more
News

New Jersey Democrat bucks House trend, says he likely won’t back impeachment resolution

WWNR -
0
A Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey says he doubts he will vote in favor of the resolution introduced by his party Tuesday to...
Read more
News

Warren says Trump trying to ‘distract from the substance’ with latest impeachment witness attack

WWNR -
0
LACONIA, N.H. – Using some of her strongest language yet against President Trump, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-N.H., said most Americans are “tired...
Read more
News

Hawks’ Trae Young exits with ankle sprain; X-rays negative, sources say

WWNR -
0
MIAMI -- Atlanta guard Trae Young left the Hawks' game in Miami on Tuesday night early in the second quarter with a sprained...
Read more
News

Appeals court temporarily blocks release of Mueller grand jury material to Democrats

WWNR -
0
A federal appeals court in Washington has issued a stay blocking, for the moment, the release of redacted grand jury material from Special Counsel...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap