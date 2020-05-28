Tom Brady asking $300,000 for his customized Cadillac Escalade – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blog

TAMPA, Fla. — Want to buy a vehicle previously owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady? You’re in luck. The six-time Super Bowl winner is selling his 2018 stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV for $300,000 (or best offer).

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise,” Brady wrote on the listing. “I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.”

The vehicle was customized by Becker Auto Design in Oxnard, California, and is being touted as a “mobile office.” It features a 32-inch HD LCD screen TV, a rear 12-inch screen and a savant-controlled A/V system. It was stretched an additional 20 inches, with the rear doors extended by 10 inches.

Tom Brady describes his vehicle he put up for sale as a “mobile office.” Courtesy of Becker Automotive Design

The beige-leather interior seating includes two six-way electric reclining seats with electric leg rests. There are also two large, aviation-style folding tables with a hand-veneered burl wood finish and it has a mobile internet router for multiple service providers.

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family,” Brady said. “Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

The vehicle was $350,000 brand new and has 13,000 miles on it.