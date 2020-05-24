77.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:35pm

Tom Brady earns extra charity money with birdie during The Match

By WWNR
NewsSports



Tom Brady has looked like anything but the cool, calm quarterback and everything like a scared, high-handicap golfer during The Match: Champions for Charity.

But he still managed to come through in a big way on Sunday afternoon.

After getting taunted by announcer Charles Barkley and taking a beating on social media as his tee shots flew all over the Medalist course, the former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback holed a wedge shot — while his microphone slipped and his pants split — to make a birdie on the seventh hole at the Hobe Sound, Florida, course. The shot came after he needed to take a penalty stroke after an errant tee shot.

“Chuck, shut your mouth, Chuck,” Brady told Barkley following the shot, after some friendly banter between the two legends.

Playing with Phil Mickelson as his partner, the birdie in the best-ball part of the competition ended up only tying the hole, as Tiger Woods made a two-putt birdie — his eagle putt lipped out — to help him and partner Peyton Manning remain 3 up in the match that has raised more than $10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Brady’s birdie also brought a $100,000 donation from Brooks Koepka, who while watching the broadcast pledged that amount if Brady could par any of the remaining holes on the front nine. He threw in another $100,000 if Brady were to par either of the last two holes on the front side.





Source link

Recent Articles

Tom Brady earns extra charity money with birdie during The Match

News WWNR -
0
Tom Brady has looked like anything but the cool, calm quarterback and everything like a scared, high-handicap golfer during The Match: Champions for...
Read more

Memorial Day travelers hit tourists spots across US, but not always social-distancing

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Thousands of stir-crazy Americans have flocked to beaches...
Read more

US cruise ship performer stuck in Barbados amid coronavirus thanks Rep. Nunes for helping bring him home

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday celebrated the return of a U.S....
Read more

HHS Secretary Azar defends Trump’s call for governors to reopen churches as long as ‘appropriate precautions’ are made

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar...
Read more

Trump’s national security adviser says China response to coronavirus was like Chernobyl

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien compared...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Memorial Day travelers hit tourists spots across US, but not always social-distancing

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Thousands of stir-crazy Americans have flocked to beaches...
Read more
News

US cruise ship performer stuck in Barbados amid coronavirus thanks Rep. Nunes for helping bring him home

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday celebrated the return of a U.S....
Read more
News

HHS Secretary Azar defends Trump’s call for governors to reopen churches as long as ‘appropriate precautions’ are made

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar...
Read more
News

Trump’s national security adviser says China response to coronavirus was like Chernobyl

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien compared...
Read more
News

Jim Breslo: Coronavirus in Los Angeles – these draconian restrictions don’t make sense

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Residents of Los Angeles are scratching their heads...
Read more
News

Netanyahu says he has been framed as corruption trial starts

WWNR -
0
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu professed his innocence at the start of his corruption trial on Sunday, saying he was being framed in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap