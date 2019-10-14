44.4 F
Beckley
Monday, October 14, 2019 3:34am

Tom Ford once slapped over a broken heel

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Tom Ford,  one of the world’s most recognizable fashion designers, said in an interview on Thursday that he was once slapped by a woman outside a posh Beverly Hills hotel over a broken heel.

“I had a woman slap me one time because her shoe heel broke,” he said. “She took it so personally. I was standing in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel waiting to get into a car, and a woman came up and slapped me and said, ‘I bought your shoes and wore them to an event, and the heel broke and I looked like a complete fool.’ She thought I had decided to personally ruin her night by making that heel break. It was scary.”

Ford was at the Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference and was interviewed by actress Julianne Moore. The designer last month held a runway show in New York where he introduced his spring 2020 collection.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“This season for me is about simplicity,” Ford said. “Which is not to be confused with simple. I think that it is a time for ease, and in that way a return to the kind of luxurious sportswear that America has become known for all over the world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Astros’ Carlos Correa, struggling recently, comes up big with walk-off HR vs. Yankees

News WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- The 2019 season has been a trying one for the Astros' Carlos Correa. Injuries have limited his availability and production, and...
Read more

Tom Ford once slapped over a broken heel

News WWNR -
0
Tom Ford,  one of the world’s most recognizable fashion designers, said in an interview on Thursday that he was once slapped by a...
Read more

Duck dynasty? Steelers hang on for Devlin Hodges’ first NFL victory – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges made his first career start under the bright lights of "Sunday Night Football."If the...
Read more

Kurdish forces announce deal with Damascus after US pullout

News WWNR -
0
Nearly a week after the U.S. announced its decision to pull out troops from northern Syria to make way for a Turkish incursion, Kurdish...
Read more

Gleyber Torres’ 5-RBI night for Yanks earns praise, championship belt

News WWNR -
0
2:00 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.HOUSTON -- When the New York Yankees went back to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Astros’ Carlos Correa, struggling recently, comes up big with walk-off HR vs. Yankees

WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- The 2019 season has been a trying one for the Astros' Carlos Correa. Injuries have limited his availability and production, and...
Read more
News

Duck dynasty? Steelers hang on for Devlin Hodges’ first NFL victory – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges made his first career start under the bright lights of "Sunday Night Football."If the...
Read more
News

Kurdish forces announce deal with Damascus after US pullout

WWNR -
0
Nearly a week after the U.S. announced its decision to pull out troops from northern Syria to make way for a Turkish incursion, Kurdish...
Read more
News

Gleyber Torres’ 5-RBI night for Yanks earns praise, championship belt

WWNR -
0
2:00 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.HOUSTON -- When the New York Yankees went back to...
Read more
News

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

WWNR -
0
Oct 12, 2019AJ MassESPN Staff Writer CloseFantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor. Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."To help you set...
Read more
News

Mercedes shows its title-winning pedigree as Ferrari stumbles again

WWNR -
0
SUZUKA, Japan -- Ferrari locked out the front row at the Japanese Grand Prix, but it was Mercedes who were the ones smiling...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap