Tom Ford once slapped over a broken heel

Tom Ford, one of the world’s most recognizable fashion designers, said in an interview on Thursday that he was once slapped by a woman outside a posh Beverly Hills hotel over a broken heel.

“I had a woman slap me one time because her shoe heel broke,” he said. “She took it so personally. I was standing in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel waiting to get into a car, and a woman came up and slapped me and said, ‘I bought your shoes and wore them to an event, and the heel broke and I looked like a complete fool.’ She thought I had decided to personally ruin her night by making that heel break. It was scary.”

Ford was at the Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference and was interviewed by actress Julianne Moore. The designer last month held a runway show in New York where he introduced his spring 2020 collection.

“This season for me is about simplicity,” Ford said. “Which is not to be confused with simple. I think that it is a time for ease, and in that way a return to the kind of luxurious sportswear that America has become known for all over the world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report