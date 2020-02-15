41.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 15, 2020 5:53pm

Tom Homan: President Trump’s action against sanctuary cities will remove public safety threats

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump is “exactly right” to direct his efforts toward combatting sanctuary city policies, retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan said Saturday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: Weekend” with host Griff Jenkins, Homan said he is glad the president is turning his attention toward the issue.

“The Congress isn’t going to fix it,” he stated. “I asked them two years ago to fix it. They are not going to fix it. They want it to be a 2020 issue.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO DEPLOY BORDER PATROL TO SANCTUARY CITIES TO HELP ICE CATCH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Speaking in Washington on Friday, the president vowed to oppose sanctuary cities not complying with federal law or ICE agents.

“Not one more American life should be stolen by sanctuary cities,” he said. “That’s why we are calling on Congress to pass legislation giving American victims the right to sue sanctuary cities, and hold them accountable for the suffering and the damages that they have caused.”

On Friday, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is set to deploy Border Patrol agents to sanctuary jurisdictions across the U.S. to help ICE track down and detain illegal immigrants freed by left-wing cities and states.

One hundred specially trained officers will work with ICE from February to May. Among the agents are members of an elite unit, which the Times describes as the SWAT team of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“But look,” Homan reacted, “back when I was the ICE director and California passed their sanctuary law, I sent a lot of additional agents out to California and they said it was retaliation. It wasn’t retaliation.”

“When you take an agent out of the jail — an agent that can process 10 illegal [immigrants] during a shift — and you choose to kick the officer out of the jail, then release those 10 illegal [immigrants], it takes a whole fugitive operations team to try to find this person on his turf who has access to who knows what weapons,” he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This will help arrest those that are public safety threats and take them off our streets,” he told Jenkins.

Homan said the president’s crackdown on sanctuary policies would send a strong message that the country is “not open to illegal immigration.”

“If you are lucky enough to get by the border patrol, you are not home-free no matter what the Democrat leadership wants to say. You can go to the so-called sanctuary cities,” he concluded. “There is no sanctuary. ICE is not going to allow sanctuary; neither is Border Patrol.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tom Homan: President Trump’s action against sanctuary cities will remove public safety threats

News WWNR -
0
President Trump is "exactly right" to direct his efforts toward combatting sanctuary city policies, retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan...
Read more

Tunisia PM designate proposes new government, negotiations to continue

News WWNR -
0
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s designated prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday but said he would continue...
Read more

Dusty Baker urges MLB to protect Astros from beanballs, retaliation

News WWNR -
0
11:36 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"WEST PALM BEACH,...
Read more

Esper optimistic about Taliban deal, warns of risk involved in political agreements

News WWNR -
0
A new U.S. deal with the Taliban could see a reduction in violence by Monday but Defense Secretary Mark Esper is cautiously optimistic about its effectiveness.Esper...
Read more

Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

News WWNR -
0
Susan B. Anthony's long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.The...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tunisia PM designate proposes new government, negotiations to continue

WWNR -
0
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s designated prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday but said he would continue...
Read more
News

Dusty Baker urges MLB to protect Astros from beanballs, retaliation

WWNR -
0
11:36 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"WEST PALM BEACH,...
Read more
News

Esper optimistic about Taliban deal, warns of risk involved in political agreements

WWNR -
0
A new U.S. deal with the Taliban could see a reduction in violence by Monday but Defense Secretary Mark Esper is cautiously optimistic about its effectiveness.Esper...
Read more
News

Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

WWNR -
0
Susan B. Anthony's long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.The...
Read more
Money

The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble

WWNR -
0
The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble Source link
Read more
video
News

Biz owner refuses to do business with Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
The CEO 1st In SEO openly says he will not do business with anyone who voted for Donald Trump, registered Republicans or anything that...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap