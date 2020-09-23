Tom Steyer explores potential administration role with Biden officials: report

Former Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer has met with officials in Joe Biden’s campaign to explore his interest in serving in a new administration if Biden manages to oust President Trump in November.

Steyer, an environmentalist and philanthropist, is reportedly interested in positions related to climate policy and the economy, although he himself has never served in a political capacity before.

The meeting in Washington, D.C., over the weekend consisted of talks with Jeff Zients, a co-chair of the Biden transition team, and longtime Biden advisers Jared Bernstein and Ron Klain, Politico reported.

Sources told the news site no potential job openings were discussed and no offers were made.

Separately, Steyer also touted his nonprofit political advocacy group aimed at propelling young people to the polls, NextGen America, in a meeting with Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, and Lonnie Stephenson, head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Politico reported.

Despite sparring on the campaign trail, Steyer endorsed Biden in April and has shored up millions of dollars in donations in an effort to help Biden win over the young vote and garner support from climate change activists, who were initially excited about the prospects of progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in office.

He also started a petition against Trump called NeedtoImpeach.com, which has over 8.5 million supporters.