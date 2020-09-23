64.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:37pm

Tom Steyer explores potential administration role with Biden officials: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer has met with officials in Joe Biden’s campaign to explore his interest in serving in a new administration if Biden manages to oust President Trump in November.

JOE BIDEN BLASTS BERNIE IN PITCH TO WISCONSIN VOTERS: ‘I BEAT THE SOCIALIST’

Steyer, an environmentalist and philanthropist, is reportedly interested in positions related to climate policy and the economy, although he himself has never served in a political capacity before.

The meeting in Washington, D.C., over the weekend consisted of talks with Jeff Zients, a co-chair of the Biden transition team, and longtime Biden advisers Jared Bernstein and Ron Klain, Politico reported.

Sources told the news site no potential job openings were discussed and no offers were made.

Separately, Steyer also touted his nonprofit political advocacy group aimed at propelling young people to the polls, NextGen America, in a meeting with Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, and Lonnie Stephenson, head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Politico reported.

Despite sparring on the campaign trail, Steyer endorsed Biden in April and has shored up millions of dollars in donations in an effort to help Biden win over the young vote and garner support from climate change activists, who were initially excited about the prospects of progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in office.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He also started a petition against Trump called NeedtoImpeach.com, which has over 8.5 million supporters.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tom Steyer explores potential administration role with Biden officials: report

News WWNR -
0
Former Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer has met with officials in Joe Biden's campaign to explore his interest in serving in a...
Read more

Judges Scientific: A Dividend Growth Powerhouse Built On Buffett Principles (OTCMKTS:JSCIF)

Money WWNR -
0
U.K.-based Judges Scientific (OTC:JSCIF) is a bit of a cult stock overlooked by the wider market. It is loved by some investors for...
Read more

Joe Biden has misstep after promising to respect personal space

News WWNR -
0
Biden calls 10-year-old girl 'as bright as you are good looking'; Raymond Arroyo has this week's edition of Seen and Unseen on 'The Ingraham...
Read more

Team Biden expects Trump to ‘lie through his teeth’ at debate, insist showdown won’t impact race

News WWNR -
0
Team Biden said it expects President Trump to “lie through his teeth” at the first presidential debate between the two nominees -- while downplaying the significance it could...
Read more

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch compares Trump to Hitler, blasts Jewish Americans who support him

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC mainstay Donny Deutsch compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler on Wednesday morning and blasted any Jewish Americans who plan to vote for him in November.“Look at...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Judges Scientific: A Dividend Growth Powerhouse Built On Buffett Principles (OTCMKTS:JSCIF)

WWNR -
0
U.K.-based Judges Scientific (OTC:JSCIF) is a bit of a cult stock overlooked by the wider market. It is loved by some investors for...
Read more
video
News

Joe Biden has misstep after promising to respect personal space

WWNR -
0
Biden calls 10-year-old girl 'as bright as you are good looking'; Raymond Arroyo has this week's edition of Seen and Unseen on 'The Ingraham...
Read more
News

Team Biden expects Trump to ‘lie through his teeth’ at debate, insist showdown won’t impact race

WWNR -
0
Team Biden said it expects President Trump to “lie through his teeth” at the first presidential debate between the two nominees -- while downplaying the significance it could...
Read more
News

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch compares Trump to Hitler, blasts Jewish Americans who support him

WWNR -
0
MSNBC mainstay Donny Deutsch compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler on Wednesday morning and blasted any Jewish Americans who plan to vote for him in November.“Look at...
Read more
News

Fierce faceoff over Supreme Court nomination upends battle for Senate

WWNR -
0
The influx of campaign cash came fast and furious.In the hours after the death of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democratic Senate...
Read more
News

Michigan city decriminalizes magic mushrooms, other psychedelic plants

WWNR -
0
The Ann Arbor, Mich., City Council unanimously voted this week to essentially decriminalize a wide range of psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms, mescaline,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap