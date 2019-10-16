Tomi Lahren: AOC should worry about her own reelection, not endorsing Bernie

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be worried about her own reelection chances instead of helping Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on the presidential campaign trail, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said on Wednesday.

“I think AOC should be far less concerned with really campaigning for Bernie Sanders. She should be worried about her own back because I think she’s going to have a more difficult time with re-election than she thinks,” Lahren said on “Fox & Friends.”

Fox News has learned that Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will appear with Sanders on Saturday in Queens, N.Y., at a “Bernie’s Back” rally following the senator’s recent heart procedure. Rep. Ihan Omar, D-Minn., will also endorse the candidate, Fox News confirmed.

OCASIO-CORTEZ, OMAR, TLAIB TO ENDORSE BERNIE SANDERS

CNN reported that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., will endorse Sanders as well. It was not immediately clear if Omar and Tlaib will appear at Saturday’s event.

That makes three members of the so-called “Squad” of far-left freshman members of Congress who are lining up behind Sanders for president.

“The fact that we’re in a place in this country that we take any of those three seriously, let alone elect them to office, is also appalling to me,” Lahren added.

The endorsements would be a significant blow to the campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who, like Sanders, has been representing the party’s progressive wing.

HUNTER MAY HAVE MADE ‘MILLIONS’ IN UKRAINE, NEWLY REVEALED DOCS SUGGEST

Word of the endorsements also followed Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Ohio, where Warren was under attack from multiple candidates after rising in the polls in recent weeks.

Winning the OK of the “Squad” members was also viewed as crucial in attracting young voters, as the top three Democrats in the polls are all senior citizens — Sanders is 78, former Vice President Joe Biden is 76 and Warren is 70.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no indication that the fourth member of the Squad, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., was ready to make an endorsement — either of Sanders or any other candidate.

Lahren said the endorsements are not shocking or important to the race.

“We know that they were going to endorse Bernie Sanders. They’re all socialists. The bigger problem here is that that is actually happening in an election for president of the United States.”

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio and Julia Musto contributed to this report.