Tomi Lahren asks Army vet turned country music star how he responds to ‘unabashed hatred’ of America

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren sat down with Ryan Weaver, a country star and military veteran, on her show “No Interruption” discussing why love of country is so important as violent mobs riot in Democrat-run cities.

Lahren called Weaver “the definition of a great American patriot” previewing their interview on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday.

“Not only did he serve our country in the military, but he is also part of a family that’s a two-gold star family losing his brother and his brother-in-law in combat,” she told host Jedidiah Bila. “So he knows exactly what it means to serve and to sacrifice.”

The Nashville, Tenn.-based artist pursued country music after he got out of the military.

“Every single person needs to experience, and I would never wish it on them, is the military funeral for their family, but to understand what it means to bring your loved one home underneath a flag and a casket,” Weaver told Lahren in the new Fox Nation episode.

The country music star has a message for people who say they hate this country, which Lahren notes “he fought for and it’s a country that his family died for.”

“It has a different meaning for those military families and that’s what folks like me have been saying for years, and we have been dealing with the kneeling and now we are dealing with such unabashed hatred of this country,” Lahren said. “And Ryan and I really want to remind folks what that flag and that anthem mean to folks like him and his family.”

Weaver urges conservatives to speak up and support the military and police officers and not be afraid to say they love their country.

“Make sure you are using your voice as well. It’s something that he is very passionate about and something he believes in wholeheartedly and he fought for,” Lahren concluded.

