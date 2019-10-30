Tomi Lahren on Obama pushing back on ‘woke’ liberals: He’s now the ‘voice of reason’

There’s something wrong in the Democratic Party when former president Barack Obama is “looking like the voice of reason” to Republicans, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Wednesday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Lahren said that “that’s when you know the Democratic Party has gotten this bad.”

TOMI LAHREN: MR. PRESIDENT, PLEASE SAVE CALIFORNIA FROM LIBERALS AND LIBERAL POLICIES

At an Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago earlier this week, Obama hit back at the “woke” movement.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically ‘woke,’ and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly,” he said. “The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.”

“What’s really nice to hear is Barack Obama standing up for our rights and our values of the First Amendment. Just remember that we used to think Barack Obama was bad,” Lahren said, exasperatedly.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

“Look at the Democrats we have now,” she told the “Friends” hosts. “We just had in the last debate: Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren arguing over the fact that Donald Trump should be kicked off Twitter because his comments are offensive.”

“So, that’s where the Democratic Party is now. I mean, President Barack Obama is looking like the voice of reason. That’s when you know the Democratic Party has gotten this bad,” she said.